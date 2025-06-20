Aid Agencies Sound Alarm On Lost Funding: Local aid organizations declared a state of emergency this week for San Diego’s low-income communities after the Trump administration cut more than $80 million in funding for nonprofits to provide critical resources. San Diegans are losing housing, food, health care, and other necessities, as nonprofits can’t afford to provide key services. Read more from Times of San Diego.

Records Sought From California’s Lone Bird Flu Testing Lab: The union representing workers at a UC Davis lab that tests and tracks bird flu infections in livestock has sued the university, demanding that records showing staffing levels and other information about the lab’s operations be released to the public. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.