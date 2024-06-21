Laguna Honda Is Back In Business: Laguna Honda Hospital, San Francisco’s largest skilled nursing facility, has regained Medicare certification and can admit new residents again and bring back others who had to be transferred during the recertification process — ending a two-year regulatory saga that threatened the closure of the facility. Read more in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Indoor Workers Get Relief From The Heat: California regulators approved new rules that would protect more than a million indoor workers from toiling in conditions that could become dangerously hot. The rules, which still need final approval, would not apply to state correctional facilities. Read more in KQED, AP, NPR, and CalMatters.

