California Abortion Privacy Bill Under Attack: A coalition of law enforcement groups and prosecutors are holding up a California bill with bipartisan support meant to protect people seeking reproductive and gender affirming health care and fighting to weaken its provisions. The bill, AB 793, would prohibit requests to tech companies. Law enforcement say these are critical tools for public safety that need to be maintained. Read more from Gizmodo .

One Year After The End Of Roe V. Wade, California Wrestles With Abortion Legalities: After some states passed laws criminalizing the abortion process, California passed laws meant to shield health care providers. But some legal experts say it’s not clear whether a federal court could force California to comply with prosecutions. Read more from KCRW . Keep scrolling for more about Roe v. Wade.

Los Angeles Times: An Uncertain Future For Abortion A Year After Roe's Overturn

A year after the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade — upending half a century of precedent on the constitutional right to an abortion — more than a quarter of U.S. women of reproductive age live in a state where the procedure is banned, severely limited or unavailable. Since the high court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson ruling that left abortion decisions up to the states, conservative lawmakers have introduced nearly 400 bills to restrict access — even as as polling has found that 61% of Americans think abortion should be legal in all or most cases. (Jarvie, 6/22)

USA Today: 'Incalculable' Impact: Three Ways The Supreme Court Abortion Decision Changed The USA

When the Supreme Court handed down its watershed abortion decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, the five conservative justices in the majority were not blind to the upheaval the ruling might spark across the nation. But back then, no one knew exactly what the response might look like. “We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. “And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision.” (Fritze, 6/22)

The 19th: Even In States Where It Is Legal, Abortion Isn’t As Accessible As It Seems

The landscape of legal abortion has shifted sharply in the first year since Roe v. Wade was overturned, with some states banning the procedure almost entirely and others passing new, stricter limits. Now, 13 states have near-total abortion bans in place; additionally, in Wisconsin, the procedure is also unavailable due to uncertainty about whether a law passed in 1849 still applies. (Luthra and Mithani, 6/22)

Politico: 10 Things We’ve Learned About Abortion In The Year Since Roe Fell

Several developments defied predictions: Conservative lawmakers at the state and federal levels have struggled to agree on the parameters of abortion bans, while progressive groups have clashed over how far to go in expanding access. Doctors in states with bans have reported hesitancy around providing even legal care because of vague new policies and the fear of prosecution. Voters in Kansas, Kentucky and Montana rejected attempts to curtail access, and Democrats held the Senate in part because of their promise to protect abortion rights. With the legal and political landscape still roiling, here are 10 surprises from the past year. (Ollstein and Messerly, 6/22)

Variety: Paramount, NBCUniversal Lead Studios In Abortion Safety Protocols: Report

With the one-year anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson approaching on June 24, the Showrunners for Abortion Rights — the coalition of showrunners, TV creators and directors that formed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade — has reemerged with a report card that gives an update on their work with the studios. The chart reveals how the 10 major Hollywood studios have responded to the group’s demands for abortion safety protocols for productions in states where abortion has been banned and criminalized. A second slide evaluates the effectiveness of the reproductive health and safety hotlines that was one of the group’s suggestions. (Aurthur, 6/22)

Axios: Exclusive: House Conservatives Challenge Their Leaders On Abortion

The Republican Study Committee is pushing House GOP leadership for a vote on the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act (H.R. 7), Axios has learned. Moderates and some members of GOP leadership are worried the bill could hurt members in swing districts. Frontliners have said they feel bringing H.R. 7 to the floor could hurt their ability to keep their seats, with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) recently telling ABC News she believes the party will "lose huge" if they don't find a "middle ground" on abortion. (Brufke, 6/23)

AP: Evangelical Leader Hopes Conference Is 'Testosterone Booster Shot' For Anti-Abortion 2024 Candidates

A year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some of the Republican Party’s most powerful evangelical Christian voices are gathering to celebrate a ruling that sent shockwaves through American politics and stripped away a constitutional protection that stood for almost a half century. At the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference in Washington, GOP presidential candidates will be urged to keep pushing for stronger abortion restrictions, even as Democrats insist the issue will buoy them ahead of the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump, whose three nominees to the high court allowed for the reversal of nationwide abortion rights, will give the keynote address Saturday night, the anniversary of the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. (Weissert and Price, 6/23)