Newsom Warns California Residents To Brace For Surge Of Cases Following Protests: “If you’re not [concerned], you’re not paying attention to the epidemiology, to the virulence of this disease,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. Newsom added that he’s concerned about the virus’ disproportionate impact on California’s black community, which accounts for nearly 5% of all positive cases but 10% of virus-related deaths. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services agency, said the effects of the protest on the spread of the virus will not be known for weeks. He emphasized the “importance of the freedom and liberty to protest,” but said, “it does create infectious disease concern that we weren’t contending with before.”

Meanwhile, the Public Policy Institute of California released a poll showing that most Californians were wary of reopening too quickly amid the continuing pandemic. The poll found widespread support for current statewide restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus. Some even want tougher safeguards, and many remain fearful about contracting COVID-19 and ending up in the hospital. Read more from Aidin Vaziri of the San Francisco Chronicle, and Cindy Carcamo, Soumya Karlamangla and Phil Willon of the Los Angeles Times.

In related news from the Los Angeles Times: How Many People In L.A. Actually Have The Coronavirus? Why Health Officials Still Don’t Know

Newsom Proposes Expanding Program To Coordinate Volunteers Who Want To Help Fight Outbreak: Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking lawmakers to spend an extra $13 million on the volunteer-coordination office — a request that stands out in a state budget that’s facing a $54.3 billion deficit. The pitch builds on California Volunteers, an office that aims to nurture organizations that rely on volunteer service. It received $20 million in one-time funding last year to expand AmeriCorps programming in the state. Newsom wants to reach 10,000 AmeriCorps members — more than double the current number. According to the governor’s office, those volunteers and scores of others who’ve signed up to help are key to California’s immediate COVID-19 response and the state’s long-term recovery. Read more from MacKenzie Hawkins of the Sacramento Bee.

