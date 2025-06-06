Sutter Advanced Neuroscience Complex Is Taking Shape: Sutter Health has broken ground on a five-story neuroscience complex in San Francisco that is expected to open in 2028. The $442 million facility will be designed as a regional hub for brain health, uniting care delivery, diagnostics and research all under one roof. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Does Anybody Know This Man?: Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose officials are asking for help in identifying a man who was hit by a train more than a month ago. He is unable to communicate who he is or where he comes from, and staff want to see him reunited with his family. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

