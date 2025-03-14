Medicaid Shortfall Raises Concerns: California lawmakers are calling for answers after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office floated a $3.44 billion loan to bail out the Medi-Cal program, bringing renewed scrutiny on the state’s coverage of undocumented immigrants. Lawmakers said they were caught off guard by the news and still don’t understand the extent of the shortfall. Read more from Politico. Scroll down for more about Medi-Cal costs and cuts.

CARE Court Reforms Proposed: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is working with key players on a bill that could lead to more conservatorships for people with serious psychotic illnesses who languish in the CARE Court process. Senate Bill 367 would give other players the authority to request investigations that could lead to involuntary care. Read more from Voice of San Diego.

