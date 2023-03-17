New Bill Aims To Protect California Abortion Providers: Doctors in California who mail abortion pills to people in other states would be protected from prosecution under a new bill to be unveiled Friday in the state Legislature. The bill would not let California extradite doctors who are facing charges in another state for providing abortion medication and it would let California doctors sue anyone who tries to stop them from providing abortions. Read more from AP.

Newsom Unveils Homelessness Initiative: Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the California National Guard to help deliver 1,200 small homes for people experiencing homelessness across the state. The announcement also comes with an updated goal to reduce homelessness by 15% statewide by 2025. Read more from KQED, the Los Angeles Times, and San Francisco Chronicle.

