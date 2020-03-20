Newsom Orders 40 Million Californians To Stay At Home As State's Outbreak Escalates: Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians on Thursday to stay home and leave only for essential trips, escalating efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which state officials estimate could infect more than half the population if drastic steps are not taken. The order is similar to the shelter-in-place rules that Bay Area residents have been living under since Monday, allowing people to visit the grocery store, seek medical care, walk outside and exercise if they maintain social distance from others. It will force countless businesses in the state deemed nonessential to close their doors temporarily. The order exempts workers in 16 federal critical infrastructure sectors, including food and agriculture, healthcare, transportation, energy, financial services, emergency response and others.

Newsom said he hopes not to have to enforce the order, instead encouraging Californians to influence one another to do the right thing. “I don’t believe the people of California need to be told through law enforcement to home isolate, protect themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Newsom, in a letter to President Donald Trump, predicted that more than half of California's population could contract coronavirus in the next eight weeks if the state isn't effective in curbing its spread. That 56 percent rate of infection means that roughly 22.4 million Californians would come down with the virus. But a spokesperson for Newsom clarified that dramatic figure does not account for the types of aggressive "mitigation efforts" that jurisdictions around California have adopted.

Read more from Alexei Koseff and Erin Allday of the San Francisco Chronicle, Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times, Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee, Judy Lin of CalMatters; Maggie Angst and Jason Green of the Bay Area News Group; and Jeremy B. White of Politico.

In related news:

When Great Recession Hit, California’s Public Health Spending Plateaued Even When Economy Recovered: Fourteen years ago, California made a huge investment in public health by creating a standalone state department and seeding it with tens of millions of dollars in special funding for emergency supplies. In 2009, former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger put it to work, using the new department to lead the state’s response to a swine flu outbreak that year. Then, the Great Recession hit, and California’s spending on its public health department plateaued, even as a 10-year economic expansion swelled the state’s budget by nearly $100 billion. Read more from Hannah Wiley of the Sacramento Bee.

