State Will Restart Medi-Cal Eligibility Review: California will soon restart its annual eligibility review for people enrolled in Medi-Cal, a process that has been suspended since the onset of the pandemic. Starting in mid-April, residents enrolled in the state’s insurance program for low-income people will start to receive renewal notices in the mail. Read more from CalMatters.

In San Diego, Access To Detox Services Has Become Dire: As drug overdoses surge, low-income and homeless San Diegans seeking a safe place to stop using are often forced to wait for a bed – or are never able to access one. The limited number of detox beds, a lack of programs that can treat detox patients experiencing medical issues, and intake processes have made rapidly obtaining a bed akin to winning the lottery. Read more from Voice of San Diego.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.