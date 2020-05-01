Los Angeles County is providing thousands of coronavirus self-testing kits to its citizens, but public health officials are leery of the shortage of data on whether this easier method ― in which an individual swabs his or her own cheek ― is as reliable as a less comfortable but well-established technique. (David Tuller, 5/1)

More Than 40% Of California Deaths Have Been In Senior Care Homes, And Experts Say That’s An Undercount : As the number of senior care home patients and staff who have died of COVID-19 rose Thursday to more than 40 percent of all California deaths attributed to the disease, state health officials revealed they are likely undercounting such cases. That’s because the state isn’t capturing all deaths that occur after patients are hospitalized. It’s leaving it up to managers of beleaguered facilities to trace what happens when patients go elsewhere for treatment or staff members fall ill and stay home or end up in a hospital. Read more from Thomas Peele and Annie Sciacca of the Bay Area News Group .

Small County Without Any Confirmed Cases Bucks Newsom’s Stay-At-Home Order : Modoc County — one of California's most desolate jurisdictions with no known coronavirus cases — says it will allow bars, restaurants and churches to reopen Friday despite Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide lockdown. “We’re not in this at all to defy anything. We align with the plans. We’re just at a different phase in this because of where we are and how we live,” Heather Hadwick, deputy director of the county's Office of Emergency Services, said on Thursday. Read more from Victoria Colliver of Politico .

Beaches Too Much Of A Temptation, Newsom Decides With Closures In Orange County Areas : State officials pushed to close all beaches and state parks in California to try to prevent overcrowding they feared could spread the coronavirus, but Gov. Gavin Newsom decided Thursday only to temporarily close beaches in Orange County, an administration official said. Newsom said at a news conference he was ordering a “hard close” in Orange County after beaches in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach drew tens of thousands of visitors during a heat wave last weekend. He said he was particularly concerned about the beach activity because Orange County has more coronavirus cases and hospitalizations than many other areas. “People that are congregating there that weren’t practicing physical distancing… may go back to their community outside of Orange County, and may not even know that they’ve contracted the disease,” Newsom said. “Now they put other people at risk, put our hospital system at risk.” Read more from Alexei Koseff and Megan Cassidy of the San Francisco Chronicle ; Laurel Rosenhall of CalMatters ; and Sophia Bollag of the Sacramento Bee .

Bay Area News Group: Coronavirus: More Than 2,000 Deaths Reported In California

California on Thursday reached more grim milestones in the continuing coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 2,000 confirmed deaths and 50,000 confirmed cases on the same day, according to data complied by this news organization. The state recorded 89 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,032. The data shows 55 of the deaths were reported in Los Angeles County, the COVID-19 epicenter of California. But the Bay Area was not spared – four deaths were logged in Santa Clara County, three in Alameda County, two in Contra Costa County and two in San Francisco County. (Green, 4/30)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area's New Shelter-In-Place Order: Rules Relaxed For Some Outdoor Businesses, Activities

Public health officials in six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley released new health orders Wednesday extending mandates to shelter in place through May 31, while relaxing restrictions around some outdoor businesses and recreation activities. The orders were developed and handed down jointly by public health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and Berkeley, which has its own health department. The new orders will take effect Monday, the day existing shelter-in-place mandates would have expired. (Fracassa, 4/30)

San Francisco Chronicle: California To Rework Coronavirus Ethics Guidelines Deemed ‘Terrifying’

California’s public health officials will rework ethical guidelines for hospitals issued in April after groups representing thousands of seniors and people with disabilities across the country protested that younger, healthier people would get preferential access to lifesaving care in a worst-case coronavirus surge. More than 60 senior and disability rights organizations sent two letters last week to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, arguing that the April 19 guidelines would discriminate against the elderly and disabled if resources ran low. (Moench, 4/30)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Company Receives FDA Nod For Coronavirus Antibody Test

A Hercules company has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an antibody test that could help determine who has been infected by the coronavirus. Bio-Rad Laboratories is the first Bay Area company to receive such an authorization for an antibody test from the FDA, according to the agency’s website. Nine antibody tests have been granted similar authorizations. In a letter to Bio-Rad, the FDA said emergency use of its test is “limited to authorized laboratories.” (Kawahara, 4/30)

Bay Area News Group: COVID-19: South Bay Cities Ask County To Beef Up Testing

A consortium of South Bay city leaders are asking Santa Clara County officials to step up COVID-19 testing and contract tracing so schools and the economy can safely reopen, but the county executive cautioned against the idea of quick fixes, saying that addressing the pandemic will take “two to three years.” In a letter from the Cities Association of Santa Clara County, mayors and councilmembers of all 15 cities in the county requested “accelerated action to ramp up testing” from the county Board of Supervisors, Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody and County Executive Jeff Smith. (Geha, 4/30)

San Francisco Chronicle: Protesters Hold ‘Die-In’ Outside Mayor Breed’s Home Over Hotel Rooms For Homeless

People lay flat on their backs in the street, held hand-made signs and chanted on Thursday night in front of San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s apartment as part of a “die-in” rally to decry a shortage of hotel rooms to support the homeless during the pandemic. Physicians, homeless residents and members of Faith in Action, the Coalition on Homelessness and Do No Harm Coalition organized the event after San Francisco failed to meet a Sunday deadline — set by the Board of Supervisors — to secure more than 8,000 hotel rooms for vulnerable people. (Bauman, 4/30)

Sacramento Bee: Are More Homeless In Downtown Sacramento Amid Coronavirus?

The coronavirus pandemic closed restaurants and bars, shut down Golden 1 Center and sent state employees home with laptops in town. Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that Sacramento residents didn’t notice as the downtown homeless population shot up nearly 50 percent. (Egel and Clift, 5/1)

Sacramento Bee: California Capitol Targeted For Protest Over Stay-At-Home Orders

As California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to fight coronavirus spread through orders limiting public movements and closing some state beaches, push back is growing from various quarters seeking a reopening of churches, business and public gatherings. A week after the California Highway Patrol banned public protests at the state Capitol and other state properties, a demonstration is expected at noon Friday around the downtown Sacramento building by people demanding the state reopen despite the threat from COVID-19. (Stanton, 4/30)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus: Rural California Demands To Reopen As Newsom Urges Patience

For Bob Williams, the chairman of Tehama County’s Board of Supervisors, the numbers don’t justify the reality. The rural Northern California community of 65,000 has had only one case of the coronavirus, but it continues to face the same restrictions from the state as denser cities such as Los Angeles, which has had more than 23,000 cases. That’s why Williams has joined elected officials from the Central Coast, Central Valley, Northern California and elsewhere who have asked Gov. Gavin Newsom to let them gradually lift their stay-at-home order. (Miller, 5/1)

Sacramento Bee: Coronavirus: How California Counties Handle Stay-Home Orders

Shelter in place. Stay well at home... These phrases have been heard all around California as the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. As Gov. Gavin Newsom moves toward reopening California and eventually lifting the weeks-long, statewide stay-at-home order, the state’s 58 counties and their health officers are working to tailor the order to their unique needs. (Smith, 5/1)

MedPage Today: Baja Border An 'Achilles Heel' For COVID-19 Control

With counts of COVID-19 patients now rising rapidly just north of California's border with Mexico, hospital executives here are asking federal officials to move "immediately" to screen the tens of thousands of people crossing every day from densely populated Tijuana, a city of 2 million people, and other parts of the Baja peninsula. Chief executives of two major California healthcare systems sent a sent a letter late Tuesday to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. They worry their systems will be overrun, not only from local San Diego cases, but from people who traverse the border unknowingly bringing the virus with them. (Clark, 4/29)

San Francisco Chronicle: Antioch Official May Be Fired After Facebook Post Suggests Coronavirus Deaths Can Help Society

Antioch City Council will meet in a special session Friday to discuss removing an official who called for an end to shelter in place in a social media post, suggesting “we as a species need to move forward with our place on Earth” and should let the coronavirus kill older and weaker individuals. Mayor Sean Wright said that city officials and residents have questioned the ability of Planning Commission Chair Ken Turnage II. Wright said he called for the special meeting after Turnage refused to resign. (Serrano, 4/30)

San Francisco Chronicle: How A UCSF Lab Took On The Global Race To Block The Coronavirus

In late February, the virus expert Nevan Krogan called an early morning meeting at his UCSF lab in Mission Bay and told 20 fellow scientists that their lives were about to change. The new coronavirus, which emerged in China, was now spreading from person to person in California. Health authorities had just confirmed it. Soon the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 would be everywhere, Krogan realized, and many were bound to die. (Fagone, 5/1)

Sacramento Bee: Mass Layoffs In CA Continue After COVID-19 Shutters Economy

The COVID-19 layoffs keep coming, weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order effectively closed most of California’s economy. Hundreds of Sacramento-area workers were part of mass layoffs at their jobs in recent weeks, according to a review of the WARN Act notices filed with the state in April. The public mass-layoff notices, required by law, provide yet another glimpse of how much the area’s economy has suffered since the coronavirus pandemic struck. (Kasler and Finch II, 4/30)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus: Fed Up L.A. Tenants Try Rent Strike, Disobedience

Chris Tyler lost his job at a restaurant on March 15 — the same day Mayor Eric Garcetti banned sit-down food service to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles. A couple of weeks later, he and his partner decided not to pay rent for the one-bedroom apartment they share in Silver Lake. “It’s a decision that I have made personally that is both political and very much out of necessity,” said Tyler, 31. “I don’t think it’s an unreasonable choice to make in the middle of a global pandemic.” (Dillon, 5/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: High-Powered Bay Area Group Aims To Outdo DC In Coronavirus Help For Small Business

Deanna Sison employed 30 people at her two San Francisco restaurants and a bar before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now she employs four, only one establishment remains open, and she’s frustrated by the byzantine application process to obtain federal relief that was supposed to help small businesses like hers survive. Sison received a federal loan for her bar but can’t spend most of it because it is earmarked for payroll — for a staff that is unneeded until customers return. (Garofoli, 4/30)

Fresno Bee: Tulare County Has 4 New Coronavirus Deaths, More Fresno Cases

Four more people have died in Tulare County from complications of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 40. Tulare County now accounts for more than three-fourths of the 53 deaths in the central San Joaquin Valley. Fresno County also added 26 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing its total COVID-19 cases up to 564. Fresno County COVID-19 deaths remain at seven. Of Fresno County’s cases, 351 are active and 206 have recovered, health officials said. (Tehee, 4/30)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Hinders California Air Pollution Enforcement

The coronavirus is having another unintended effect on California’s environment, hindering the enforcement of clean-air rules that could help protect people’s lungs during the pandemic. Field inspections have been halted since mid-March at the California Air Resources Board, which enforces rules on trucks, ships and other major pollution sources, because of health concerns about in-person investigations. (Barboza, 5/1)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus: Nurse Died From COVID-19 After Care Home Ordered Her To Admit Sick Man

When Brittany Bruner-Ringo, a nurse at an upscale dementia care center on Los Angeles’ Westside, phoned her mother in Oklahoma in mid-March, she was uncharacteristically rattled and looking for advice. Her supervisors at Silverado Beverly Place had instructed her to admit a new resident, a retired doctor flown in from New York City, despite the fact that the facility was under lockdown to prevent the sort of COVID-19 outbreaks that were cropping up in the man’s hometown. (Ryan, 5/1)