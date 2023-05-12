Pandemic Isn’t Over, California Health Experts Say: Bay Area epidemiologists, infectious disease experts, and public health officials agree that we are in a much better place now than when the emergency order was enacted by the former administration in March 2020. However, they said, it is too soon to declare closure. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle . Keep scrolling for more covid news.

Axios: Exclusive: Inside HHS' Plan To Develop Next-Generation COVID Treatments The Biden administration is pouring billions of dollars into the development of future coronavirus vaccines, trying to develop a sequel to Operation Warp Speed even as the public health emergency ends. The Department of Health and Human Services is fleshing out targets and putting an organizational framework around the $5 billion "Project NextGen," which will operate similarly to the Trump-era public-private partnership in speeding the development of new treatments. (Gonzalez, 5/11)

The New York Times: U.S. Ends Last Covid Travel Barrier, Vaccine Mandate For Foreign Arrivals International passengers traveling to the United States no longer have to show proof of vaccination against Covid as of midnight Thursday, when the coronavirus health emergency officially ended. The Biden administration dropped its requirement for coronavirus testing last June but kept in place its vaccination policy for foreign travelers. In February, the House of Representatives voted to end the last remaining pandemic restrictions on May 11. (Yeginsu, 5/12)

Los Angeles Times: How To Stay Safe As The COVID Public Health Emergency Ends Ready or not, it’s over. The country’s public health emergency touched off in January 2020 by the sudden appearance of a novel coronavirus formally enters the history books when the day ends Thursday. (Healy, 5/11)

LAist: The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Is Officially Over, Does Access To Healthcare Go With It? The formal end of the national Public Health Emergency on Thursday is largely a symbolic and psychological step, representing the country’s formal emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. But behind the scenes, several core aspects of America’s pandemic-era emergency safety net are also coming to a close, from extra food assistance to automatic re-enrollment in Medicaid. Before the pandemic, people would regularly lose their Medicaid coverage if they started making too much money to qualify for the program, gained health care coverage through their employer or moved to a new state. But the federal government prohibited states from kicking people off Medicaid during the pandemic, even if they were no longer eligible. Now dozens of states are launching reviews of their Medicaid recipients and removing those deemed ineligible. (LAist, 5/11)

Oaklandside: Alameda Health System’s COVID-19 Memory Archive Shares Stories Of Frontline Workers Anh Ho, an EKG technician at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus in East Oakland, has not forgotten what it felt like to contract COVID-19 for the first time. She was at work when she began feeling overwhelmed by the virus. “I remember my whole body was aching. It felt like something biting your bones,” Ho said in a video interview with Alameda Health System staff. One of her first thoughts was for the safety of her colleagues. “I said, ‘I’m not worried if I’m sick or not, I’m worried about the co-workers.’” Ho’s experience, along with other AHS staff, is documented in the COVID-19 Memory Archive, a new oral history project curated by the AHS public affairs and community engagement team. (Rodas, 5/11)

Reuters: WHO Declares End To Mpox Public Health Emergency The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was ending a 10-month-long global health emergency for mpox, a viral disease that led to confirmed cases in more than a hundred countries. The organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022 and backed its stand in November and February. (Mahobe and Sunny, 5/11)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: With Plenty Of Vaccine On Hand, Sonoma County Doesn’t Expect Repeat Of Mpox Outbreaks This Summer Dr. Jessica August, a Kaiser Permanente infectious disease expert, hasn’t seen a local mpox virus case since September, following an outbreak last summer that took many by surprise. Back then it was called monkeypox, a rare viral disease that occurred mostly in central and western Africa. U.S. health officials were slow to respond, and the lack of vaccine left many waiting in long lines. But this year, local infectious disease experts say they’re ready for it. (Espinoza, 5/11)

Reuters: Pfizer CEO Calls US Drug Price Plan 'Negotiation With A Gun To Your Head' Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla called U.S. plans to negotiate drug prices for its Medicare health program "negotiation with a gun to your head" and said he expects drugmakers to sue in an attempt to halt the process. "It is not negotiation at all. It is price setting," Bourla said at a Reuters newsmaker event on Thursday, referring to the Biden Administration’s signature drug pricing reform, part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The law aims to save $25 billion through price negotiations by 2031 for Americans who pay more for medicines than any other country. (Erman and Satija, 5/11)

Stat: Wyden Decries 'Astonishingly Low' Tax Rates For Pharma Companies Thanks to changes in tax law six years ago, several of the largest pharmaceutical companies saw their tax rates fall substantially, but they also reported that most of their profits were shifted offshore in an effort to avoid paying U.S. taxes, according to a memo by a U.S. Senate Committee. (Silverman, 5/11)

Stat: Senate Panel Passes A Suite Of Drug Pricing Bills — But Fails To Advance One Major PBM Reform The Senate health committee on Thursday passed a package of bills aimed at speeding generic drug competition and reining in drug middlemen business practices. But they failed to pass an ambitious reform to the pharmacy benefit manager sector, despite strong bipartisan support for it. (Wilkerson, 5/11)

San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego Will Get Millions To Help Combat Opioid Crisis, But How Will The Money Be Spent? San Diego is getting a $40 million cut of a settlement in a nationwide federal lawsuit targeting prescription opioid drug makers and distributors. (Figueroa, 5/11)

Los Angeles Times: NIMBYism Over Housing Spans Race And Politics, Firing Up Suburban Protests Wilma Wu walked into the Hacienda Heights Community Center feeling upset that the powers that be were again trying to force her tranquil town to bear the burden of the county’s homelessness crisis. Los Angeles County had converted a Motel 6 into a temporary shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now officials wanted to turn it into long-term homeless housing. (Vives, 5/12)

Los Angeles Times: A 15-Story Hotel Could Help L.A.'s Mayor Fight Homelessness Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ homelessness team is looking to purchase a 15-story hotel in the city’s Westlake neighborhood, the latest big expenditure planned as part of her “Inside Safe” program. In a memo sent to the council’s Budget, Finance and Innovation Committee, Bass and her team acknowledged they are seeking to acquire the 294-room Mayfair Hotel, which served for two years as interim homeless housing before closing its doors last summer. The building has been listed for nearly $70 million in recent months. (Zahniser, 5/12)

Los Angeles Daily News: Low Pay For Homeless Workers In LA County Makes Them Housing Insecure Workers employed by nonprofit homeless services agencies in Los Angeles County often do not earn a living wage, creating stress for the workers and making it difficult to retain staff and provide services, according to a report released this week by the RAND Corporation. (Scauzillo, 5/11)

AP: Sex? Sexual Intercourse? Neither? Teens Weigh In On Evolving Definitions — And Habits Situationships. “Sneaky links.” The “talking stage,” the flirtatious getting-to-know-you phase — typically done via text — that can lead to a hookup. High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving. And the shift is not being adequately captured in national studies, experts say. (Gecker, 5/12)

The Bakersfield Californian: City 'Holds Hope' For More State Funding To Help Homeless An average of 55 Kern County teens a month age out of foster care and end up on the street. In a 2022 report, the National Foster Youth Institute described the child welfare system as a “highway to homelessness” and estimated more than half of the nation’s homeless population spent at least some time in foster care. (Donegan, 5/11)

Reuters: Teen Mental Health Emergency Visits Decline In U.S. As Pandemic Eases, CDC Says U.S. adolescents made fewer weekly emergency department (ED) visits for mental health conditions in Fall 2022 compared to a year earlier, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday. By late 2022, pandemic restrictions had been loosened or lifted and adolescents had generally returned to schools, with better social engagement and reduced isolation linked with improved mental and behavioral health, the researchers noted. (5/11)

Debt Limit

The Wall Street Journal: White House Debt-Ceiling Meeting Postponed

A highly anticipated meeting scheduled for Friday between President Biden and congressional leaders to chart a path forward on lifting the debt ceiling was postponed until next week, officials said. The delay will give White House and congressional staff more time to make progress in their closed-door spending talks, the officials said, adding that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) was unable to attend the Friday meeting because of a scheduling conflict. (Restuccia, Andrews and Harrison, 5/11)

Barron's: Breaching The Debt Ceiling Could Cripple Medicare And The Healthcare System

A sustained breach of the debt ceiling would have a catastrophic impact on the country’s healthcare system, experts say, with the fallout reaching beyond government insurance programs like Medicare to the millions of Americans with private coverage. ... “Ultimately, if the federal government can’t pay the bills, the entire thing stops,” said Sara Rosenbaum, emerita professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University. “The whole health system collapses.” (O'Brien, 5/12)

Vox: The Republican Plan To Sneakily Cut Medicaid, Explained

The Republican proposal to require people to work in order to receive Medicaid benefits poses an existential question about the very nature of government assistance: Do you need to do something to earn it? For years, the GOP’s answer has been yes, some people should. These days, they have very specific people in mind: The 19 million Americans, most of them childless and nondisabled adults, who were not eligible for Medicaid until the Affordable Care Act expanded eligibility a decade ago. (Scott, 5/12)

Military.com: Troop Paychecks Could Be Delayed If US Defaults, Austin Warns

Paychecks for service members would be disrupted if the United States defaults on its debts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Thursday. "What it would mean realistically for us is that we won't, in some cases, be able to pay our troops with any degree of predictability," Austin testified at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. "And that predictability is really, really important for us. But this would have a real impact on the pockets of our troops and our civilians." (Kheel, 5/11)