Group Asks State To Pay For Post-Fire Soil Testing: Environmental researchers are calling on the Newsom administration to pay for soil testing at thousands of homes destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. They are imploring officials not to abandon the state’s wildfire-recovery protocols, namely the policy to conduct soil sampling. Federal disaster agencies have refused to do that work. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Siemens Brings Manufacturing To Palo Alto: Siemens Healthineers will relocate Varian manufacturing operations from Baja, Mexico, to Palo Alto. Varian produces radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy systems and software. The company also is opening a supply chain depot in Manteca. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.