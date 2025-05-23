KFF Health News’ Daily Edition will not be published Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Look for it in your inbox Tuesday.

Santa Clara County Steps Up Wildfire Detection: With California still reeling after some of its worst wildfires on record ravaged Los Angeles earlier this year, Santa Clara County authorities this week approved artificial-intelligence-equipped, smoke-sniffing sensors to bolster the region’s early detection capabilities just as fire season gets underway. Read more from Bay Area News Group. Scroll down for more wildfire news.

Fertility Clinic Director Vows To Rebuild: Less than a week after a targeted bomb explosion nearly destroyed his American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, Dr. Maher Abdallah says it is time to move forward. “Life is preserved, and that’s really all I care about.” Read more from the Los Angeles Times and the Palm Springs Desert Sun.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline's coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.