Arizona Doctors Now Allowed To Perform Abortions In California: Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law goes into effect immediately. Read more from AP and Politico.

Santa Rosa Cracks Down On Youth Smoking: Santa Rosa retailers that sell tobacco products will have to obtain a license and soon comply with a host of new rules limiting the sale of flavored products and vapes. The number of retailers in the city that can sell tobacco products also will be capped. Read more from The Press Democrat.

California Healthline's Daily Edition will not be published Monday, May 27, in honor of Memorial Day. See you Tuesday!

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.