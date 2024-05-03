Long Beach Declares Public Health Emergency After Tuberculosis Death: One person died as a result of a tuberculosis outbreak among residents of a single-room occupancy hotel in Long Beach, health officials announced Thursday. Nine other people have been hospitalized. Read more from CBS News, the Los Angeles Times, and East Bay Times.

California Supreme Court To Hear Controversial Case On HIV Drugs: In a boost for Gilead Sciences, the state Supreme Court agreed to review a contentious legal theory that thousands of HIV patients have used in a closely watched case to argue drugmakers can be held negligent for failing to develop a medicine. Read more from STAT.

