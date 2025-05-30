Tri-City Medical Center, Sharp Healthcare Join Forces: Tri-City Medical Center’s board of directors have agreed to partner with Sharp Healthcare in a long-term lease that will bring significant changes to North County. Under the agreement, Sharp will assume all of Tri-City’s assets and debts, and will turn the facility into an acute care and clinical service hub. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Hospital Given A $1 Million Thank You: Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea are donating $1 million to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where their son, Maximus, spent a week in the pediatric ICU last year to recover from Guillain-Barré syndrome. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review and Fox 11.

