Judge Sides With Los Angeles In Lawsuit Over Homelessness Emergency: A judge handed a legal victory to the city of Los Angeles on Thursday, agreeing to dismiss a lawsuit that sought to strike down Mayor Karen Bass’ declaration of a city emergency on homelessness and housing. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom’s Plan To Eliminate Caregiving Benefits For Some Immigrants Draws Fire: California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing criticism for his proposal to eliminate an optional Medicaid benefit for some immigrants with disabilities. Read more from AP.

