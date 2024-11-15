California Doctors Want To Combine Labor Union Chapters: More than 6,400 resident physicians, fellows, and interns across the University of California system filed a petition Thursday to combine their eight union chapters. Read more from Modern Healthcare .

RFK Jr. Nominated As HHS Secretary

Los Angeles Times: Trump Picks Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As Health Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees drug, vaccine and food safety, medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid. (Colvin and Seitz, 11/14)

The Hill: RFK Jr. Vows To Be 'Honest Public Servant' As HHS Chief

Environmental lawyer and antivaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to be an “honest public servant” if he gets confirmed as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).“Together we will clean up corruption, stop the revolving door between industry and government, and return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science,” Kennedy wrote in a Thursday post on the social platform X. “I will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families.” Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said Kennedy’s appointment at HHS “could set back America in terms of public health, reproductive rights, research and innovation, and so much else.” But not all Democrats sounded the alarm. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said he was “excited” about the nomination but hoped that the former independent presidential candidate does not enact any vaccine bans. (Timotija, 11/14)

Stat: Trump Taps RFK Jr. For HHS: Scientists, Pharma, Biotechs React

Leaders throughout the biopharma world and scientific community struggled to process news on Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, a move that could have profound implications for drug development, public health policy, and basic research. (Wosen, Feuerstein, DeAngelis, Herper and Silverman, 11/14)

Politico: ‘Quack,’ Or ‘Disruptor’: Trump Pick RFK Jr. Gets Mixed Reviews

Appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary would fulfill a Donald Trump campaign promise to disrupt Washington — along with long-established policies that affect people across the country. That may be the point. ... health agency veterans were aghast. “I don’t know of anyone who has expressed more contempt for the health agencies that keep our food safe, make sure our medicines work, prevent lethal outbreaks, and find new cures for devastating diseases,” said Josh Sharfstein, a former senior FDA official during the Obama administration. (Gibson, Lim, S. Gardner and L. Gardner, 11/14)

NBC News: FDA Employees Consider How To Handle RFK Jr., Including Leaving

Some staff members at the Food and Drug Administration are considering a quick exit as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being floated as a potential health official in the incoming Trump administration, according to three former and one current government official who were granted anonymity to speak freely about sensitive issues. The former officials are still in touch with colleagues who work at the FDA. (Lovelace Jr., 11/14)

The New York Times: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Would Have Wide Purview As H.H.S. Secretary

If confirmed, Mr. Kennedy, who ended his presidential campaign in August and endorsed Mr. Trump, would run a department whose divisions manage billions of dollars and regulate the nation’s food, medications, vaccines and medical treatments. The H.H.S. oversees 13 divisions that administer services and conduct research through various agencies and offices. (Sanders, Ruberg and Jewett, 11/14)

Politico: How RFK Jr. Could Cause An Earthquake For American Public Health

If the Senate confirms Kennedy, it will presage the biggest rethinking of the U.S. public health system ever. HHS and its agencies oversee drug approvals, food safety and disease surveillance, in addition to Medicare and Medicaid. A scion of one of America’s most famous Democratic families, Kennedy and his “Make America Healthy Again” movement blame Americans’ poor health in part on a corrupt alliance among the food and drug industries and the regulators supposed to watch over them. They want to replace the bureaucrats and overhaul the systems for overseeing pesticides, food additives and vaccines. Here’s what Kennedy and MAHA want to do. (Payne, Cirruzzo, Brown, Gibson and Snider, 11/14)

Newsweek: Is RFK Jr. Anti-Vaccine? Everything The HHS Secretary Nominee Has Said

Kennedy came under criticism for advocating against COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic as well as statements he made comparing lockdowns to Nazi Germany and claiming that the virus was "ethnically targeted" to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. (Fung, 11/14)

NPR: How The CDC Could Change Under The Next Trump Administration

In its 78-year history, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has evolved from its origins tackling malaria to an agency that aims to safeguard almost every aspect of Americans' health. But the CDC's sprawling mission could be in for some big changes in the new Trump administration. House Republicans have called for cuts to the CDC's budget, and former Trump administration officials have suggested restructuring the agency in ways that would diminish its reach and influence. (Huang, 11/14)