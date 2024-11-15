California Doctors Want To Combine Labor Union Chapters: More than 6,400 resident physicians, fellows, and interns across the University of California system filed a petition Thursday to combine their eight union chapters. Read more from Modern Healthcare.
Nurses Call Off Strike Next Week: Nurses at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster have reached a tentative agreement aimed at improving retention and recruitment, canceling a strike planned for Tuesday. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.
RFK Jr. Nominated As HHS Secretary
Los Angeles Times:
Trump Picks Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As Health Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees drug, vaccine and food safety, medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid. (Colvin and Seitz, 11/14)
The Hill:
RFK Jr. Vows To Be 'Honest Public Servant' As HHS Chief
Environmental lawyer and antivaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to be an “honest public servant” if he gets confirmed as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).“Together we will clean up corruption, stop the revolving door between industry and government, and return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science,” Kennedy wrote in a Thursday post on the social platform X. “I will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families.” Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said Kennedy’s appointment at HHS “could set back America in terms of public health, reproductive rights, research and innovation, and so much else.” But not all Democrats sounded the alarm. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said he was “excited” about the nomination but hoped that the former independent presidential candidate does not enact any vaccine bans. (Timotija, 11/14)
Stat:
Trump Taps RFK Jr. For HHS: Scientists, Pharma, Biotechs React
Leaders throughout the biopharma world and scientific community struggled to process news on Thursday that President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, a move that could have profound implications for drug development, public health policy, and basic research. (Wosen, Feuerstein, DeAngelis, Herper and Silverman, 11/14)
Politico:
‘Quack,’ Or ‘Disruptor’: Trump Pick RFK Jr. Gets Mixed Reviews
Appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary would fulfill a Donald Trump campaign promise to disrupt Washington — along with long-established policies that affect people across the country. That may be the point. ... health agency veterans were aghast. “I don’t know of anyone who has expressed more contempt for the health agencies that keep our food safe, make sure our medicines work, prevent lethal outbreaks, and find new cures for devastating diseases,” said Josh Sharfstein, a former senior FDA official during the Obama administration. (Gibson, Lim, S. Gardner and L. Gardner, 11/14)
NBC News:
FDA Employees Consider How To Handle RFK Jr., Including Leaving
Some staff members at the Food and Drug Administration are considering a quick exit as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being floated as a potential health official in the incoming Trump administration, according to three former and one current government official who were granted anonymity to speak freely about sensitive issues. The former officials are still in touch with colleagues who work at the FDA. (Lovelace Jr., 11/14)
The New York Times:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Would Have Wide Purview As H.H.S. Secretary
If confirmed, Mr. Kennedy, who ended his presidential campaign in August and endorsed Mr. Trump, would run a department whose divisions manage billions of dollars and regulate the nation’s food, medications, vaccines and medical treatments. The H.H.S. oversees 13 divisions that administer services and conduct research through various agencies and offices. (Sanders, Ruberg and Jewett, 11/14)
Politico:
How RFK Jr. Could Cause An Earthquake For American Public Health
If the Senate confirms Kennedy, it will presage the biggest rethinking of the U.S. public health system ever. HHS and its agencies oversee drug approvals, food safety and disease surveillance, in addition to Medicare and Medicaid. A scion of one of America’s most famous Democratic families, Kennedy and his “Make America Healthy Again” movement blame Americans’ poor health in part on a corrupt alliance among the food and drug industries and the regulators supposed to watch over them. They want to replace the bureaucrats and overhaul the systems for overseeing pesticides, food additives and vaccines. Here’s what Kennedy and MAHA want to do. (Payne, Cirruzzo, Brown, Gibson and Snider, 11/14)
Newsweek:
Is RFK Jr. Anti-Vaccine? Everything The HHS Secretary Nominee Has Said
Kennedy came under criticism for advocating against COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic as well as statements he made comparing lockdowns to Nazi Germany and claiming that the virus was "ethnically targeted" to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. (Fung, 11/14)
NPR:
How The CDC Could Change Under The Next Trump Administration
In its 78-year history, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has evolved from its origins tackling malaria to an agency that aims to safeguard almost every aspect of Americans' health. But the CDC's sprawling mission could be in for some big changes in the new Trump administration. House Republicans have called for cuts to the CDC's budget, and former Trump administration officials have suggested restructuring the agency in ways that would diminish its reach and influence. (Huang, 11/14)
The Washington Post:
Scientists Struggle To Regain Public Trust After Pandemic
The pandemic and the chaos and controversies that came with it led to an erosion of trust in scientists, and it may be a while before that trust returns to levels that preceded the contagion. That’s the implication of a survey published Thursday by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center. (Achenbach, 11/14)
Politico:
Trump Picks Doug Collins To Head The VA
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated one of his previous attorneys and former GOP House member Doug Collins to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. Collins, 58, a staunch Trump supporter and frequent Fox News guest, served in Congress representing a Georgia district from 2013 to 2021. Collins is an Air Force Reserve chaplain and served in Iraq. On Thursday, Collins pledged to slash regulations and cut “corruption” in a post on X. “We’ll fight tirelessly to streamline and cut regulations in the VA, root out corruption, and ensure every veteran receives the benefits they’ve earned,” Collins said. “Together, we’ll make the VA work for those who fought for us. Time to deliver for our veterans and give them the world class care they deserve.” (Leonard, 11/14)
Newsweek:
Veterans' Health Care Could Be Cut By Department Of Government Efficiency
President-elect Donald Trump's newly created Department of Government Efficiency could impact health care for veterans if plans to cut appropriations for expired bills go ahead. ... Legislative authorities can expire and continue to receive appropriations—a law of Congress that provides an agency with budget authority—subject to congressional reauthorization. Among those expired appropriations is the Veteran's Health Care Eligibility Act, which amounted to $119 billion in government spending for 2024. (Higham, 11/14)
Military.com:
Military Suicides Rose In 2023, Continuing Upward Trend Pentagon Sees As 'Real Change'
Suicides increased among U.S. military personnel last year, an ongoing trend Pentagon officials say they plan to address with a $125 million investment in prevention and mental health programs next year. The rate for active-duty personnel rose to 28.2 per 100,000 members in 2023, from 25.1 per 100,000 members during the previous year, according to new data released by the Pentagon on Thursday. That year-to-year increase is not statistically significant but when compared with the past 12 years, shows long-term "real change," defense officials said. (Kime, 11/14)
CalMatters:
How A Trump Administration Could Affect California’s Housing Crisis
As California Democrats attempt to “Trump-proof” the state and Republicans celebrate their party’s sweeping victory, the mood among some of the state’s most prominent housing advocates is glum. “Trump’s extremist economic agenda is going to tank the housing market and housing construction,” Sen. Scott Wiener, one of the Legislature’s loudest YIMBY voices, said in an interview Friday. (Mello, 11/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Redondo Beach Hits A Homelessness Milestone (With An Asterisk)
Redondo Beach marked an achievement recently as the South Bay Cities Council of Governments declared the local municipality had achieved “functional zero” for homelessness in the first six months of 2024. Broadly, that means the services in place to get people off the streets are helping a greater number of people than are entering homelessness in the city of nearly 68,000 people. (Fonseca, 11/14)
VC Star:
Nurses Gain Raises In New Contract With St. John's Hospitals
Nurses and licensed health care workers at St. John’s hospitals in Oxnard and Camarillo have ratified contracts boosting base wages 21% over four years, union leaders said. (Kisken, 11/15)
Los Angeles Times:
Serial Nurse Impersonator Arrested For Identity Theft In Burbank
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a registered nurse and overseeing the care of some 60 patients at a Burbank hospital, authorities said. Burbank police detectives say it wasn’t the first time that Amanda Leeann Porter, 44, of Virginia, pretended to be a nurse. (Harter, 11/14)
Bay Area News Group:
Advocacy Groups Call On San Jose To Secure Service Commitments Ahead Of Proposed Changes To Good Samaritan Hospital
A coalition of community and health advocacy groups are urging San Jose city leaders to secure health services commitments from HCA Healthcare as it seeks to rezone Good Samaritan Hospital’s campus in a rush to build new facilities to comply with state seismic laws by 2030. (Patel, 11/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Artificial Intelligence Software At SF Hospital Helps Flag Stroke Risk
Doctors at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are using a cutting-edge AI tool to analyze medical scans, helping them diagnose when a patient is at risk of having a stroke, a Chronicle review of public records reveals. The previously unreported contract with Menlo Park software company RapidAI is worth about $400,000 over five years. The software has been in use since last year and can examine CT scans and MRI images. (DiFeliciantonio, 11/14)
Axios:
Life Science Firms Move Ahead On AI, With Concerns
Life sciences companies are quickly integrating artificial intelligence into their work, but guardrails for using the technology are lagging, according to a survey from law firm Arnold & Porter. 75% of the 100 senior life sciences executives said their companies started implementing AI in the past two years, and 86% said they'll deploy those tools within two years or less. (Goldman, 11/14)
CBS News:
Google AI Chatbot Responds To Conversation About Aging With A Threatening Message: "Human … Please Die."
A grad student in Michigan received a threatening response during a chat with Google's AI chatbot Gemini. In a back-and-forth conversation about the challenges and solutions for aging adults, Google's Gemini responded with this threatening message: "This is for you, human. You and only you. You are not special, you are not important, and you are not needed. You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society. You are a drain on the earth. You are a blight on the landscape. You are a stain on the universe. Please die. Please." ... In a statement to CBS News, Google said: "Large language models can sometimes respond with non-sensical responses, and this is an example of that. This response violated our policies and we've taken action to prevent similar outputs from occurring." (Clark and Mahtani, 11/14)
AP:
New FDA Rules For TV Drug Ads: Simpler Language And No Distractions
Those ever-present TV drug ads showing patients hiking, biking or enjoying a day at the beach could soon have a different look: New rules require drugmakers to be clearer and more direct when explaining their medications’ risks and side effects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration spent more than 15 years crafting the guidelines, which are designed to do away with industry practices that downplay or distract viewers from risk information. Many companies have already adopted the rules, which become binding Nov. 20. But while regulators were drafting them, a new trend emerged: thousands of pharma influencers pushing drugs online with little oversight. A new bill in Congress would compel the FDA to more aggressively police such promotions on social media platforms. (Perrone, 11/14)
Stat:
CAR-T Therapy Shows Promise For 'Worst Imaginable' Brain Tumor
Michelle Monje-Deisseroth says she first treated patients with “the worst imaginable childhood brain tumor” as a medical student about 20 years ago. Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, or DIPG, shackle themselves so insidiously around a young person’s brainstem that no chemo or scalpel can wrest them out. Most children didn’t survive a year. (Mast, 11/15)
The Washington Post:
A Scientist Experimented On Herself To Treat Her Cancer. It Worked.
When Beata Halassy learned in summer 2020 that her breast cancer had come back, she made a bold decision. As a virologist at the University of Zagreb in Croatia, she knew that researchers around the world were testing virus-based cancer treatments that could avoid the destructive side effects of conventional treatments like chemotherapy. Halassy, who studies viruses for a living, decided to test some of them on herself. (Wu, 11/14)
The Washington Post:
Measles Surges Worldwide Because Of Lack Of Vaccine Coverage, WHO Says
An estimated 10.3 million cases of measles occurred worldwide last year, up 20 percent from 2022, primarily because of inadequate immunization coverage, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The disease resulted in 107,500 deaths last year, mostly killing children younger than 5, the two agencies said. Although that number was an 8 percent decrease from 2022, the reduction in fatalities was primarily because the increase in cases occurred in countries with better nutritional and health services, the WHO and CDC said. (Jeong, 11/15)
KVPR:
CDC Sets Up Clinics In Tulare County To Test For Bird Flu
Federal health officials were in the San Joaquin Valley this week as part of a pilot program to help contain bird flu. On Monday and Tuesday, nurses offered free testing for the virus under a red tent outside a Walgreens in Visalia. Brian Strong, director of New Service Development at Walgreens, said the purpose of the clinic was to provide surveillance testing for farmworkers who may be at risk of contracting bird flu, due to their proximity to possibly infected animals, as well as their close contacts. (Klein, 11/14)
The New York Times:
Three-Quarters Of U.S. Adults Are Now Overweight Or Obese
Nearly three quarters of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, according to a sweeping new study. The findings have wide-reaching implications for the nation’s health and medical costs as it faces a growing burden of weight-related diseases. The study, published on Thursday in The Lancet, reveals the striking rise of obesity rates nationwide since 1990 — when just over half of adults were overweight or obese — and shows how more people are becoming overweight or obese at younger ages than in the past. Both conditions can raise the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, and shorten life expectancy. (Agrawal, 11/14)
The Washington Post:
Loneliness Can Increase The Risk For Dementia, A Large Study Shows
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, who last year issued a public health advisory on loneliness, said the risk for premature death posed by chronic loneliness is akin to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Poor or insufficient social connection has been associated with increased risk for heart disease, stroke, anxiety and depression. Now, a meta-analysis, using longitudinal data from over 600,000 people, has found that loneliness increases the risk for dementia because of any cause, including Alzheimer’s disease. The results also reveal that loneliness is associated with cognitive impairment, an early stage of cognitive decline that may precede the onset of dementia. (Kim, 11/14)
The Bay Area Reporter:
AIDS Orgs May Not Survive To See The End Of The Pandemic
We are extraordinarily fortunate in San Francisco to be making strides in ending the HIV epidemic that has ravaged our communities for over four decades. With every new annual HIV report from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, we let out a collective exhale as the number of new HIV diagnoses continues its downward trajectory. What an incredible victory for our community and what great promise the future holds. But as we welcome this hopeful shift in the epidemic, I must urge you to remember: We are NOT there yet. (Tyler TerMeer, 11/13)
Times of San Diego:
California's Rare Disease Council Will Transform Care For People With ALS
After fourteen years of supporting ALS families, I know firsthand the relentless challenges of living with ALS. For families affected by this rare, fatal disease, the journey is grueling — not only because of the diagnosis itself but due to a healthcare system that often feels fragmented and insufficient. That’s why California’s recent decision to create a Rare Disease Advisory Council is a milestone that brings new hope to people living with ALS and their families. (Nancy M. Wakefield, 11/12)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. Voters' Generosity Must Make A Difference In Homelessness
Los Angeles County got a gift from voters: They passed Measure A, a half-cent-per-dollar sales tax that will provide a billion dollars a year for services and housing for homeless people. Providing the help that homeless people need is a difficult, long and expensive task, and residents clearly still believe in that mission. But they will probably expect measurable progress in the near future, especially given that this is the second tax measure county voters have passed for the purpose. The first was 2017’s Measure H, a quarter-cent sales tax now repealed and replaced by Measure A, which will generate twice the funds. (11/14)
Los Angeles Times:
America Keeps Reinventing Old Age. Too Bad Our Political Culture Can't Keep Up
In his groundbreaking 1980 account of the baby boomers, “Great Expectations,” Landon Y. Jones predicted that this generation would pioneer a new model for old age. The cohort born between 1946 and 1964 “promises to be relatively healthier, better educated, and more certain of its desires,” Jones wrote. “For the baby boomers, to be old may someday have all the possibilities of youth.” Someday has arrived. (Julia M. Klein, 11/15)
Los Angeles Times:
Too Many Older Americans Are Getting Tested For Alzheimer's
There is a sense of urgency in the medical community to classify a positive biomarker test as “Stage One Alzheimer’s Disease.” This is part of a larger desire to appear aggressive in fighting the disease, which for so long had no tests and no course of treatment. I get that, and I understand why so many older patients fear Alzheimer’s, but I disagree with doctors whose response is to test early and often — and to diagnose Stage One Alzheimer’s based solely on biomarkers. (Keith Vossel, 11/10)
Capitol Weekly:
CRNAs Are Essential For Safe And Timely Anesthesia Care In California
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) play an indispensable role in California’s health care system, particularly for underserved and rural communities where anesthesia access is critical, yet limited. For decades, California CRNAs have independently provided safe, cost-effective, and patient-centered anesthesia care—a policy reinforced by state statute and upheld by court rulings and regulatory guidance. (Emily Francke, 11/13)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, Saving Lives For Seven Decades
The front page of the Aug. 22, 1954, edition of the San Diego Union marked a notable milestone. Under the banner headline “Children of SD Get New Hospital,” the article began, “The first patients have been moved into the Children’s Hospital. Thus the first general children’s hospital in San Diego history has gone into operation.” (Patrick Frias, 11/13)
Los Angeles Times:
Fights Over Culturally Divisive Issues Cost Schools Billions
Education policy received little to no attention during much of the presidential campaign. But, in the final phase, Donald Trump was asked during a “Fox & Friends” interview how he would fix schools. His reply: “No transgender, no operations.… There are some places, your boy leaves the school, comes back a girl.” That was a lie. But it was far from the first time Trump, the Republican Party and a wide-range of conservative activists leveraged fears related to schooling for partisan gain. Over the last three years, there has been a coordinated and intentional political strategy targeting public schools. (John Rogers and Joseph Kahne, 11/14)
San Francisco Chronicle:
A Veteran’s Lessons From A Year Being Sober After 20 Years Of Drinking
The way I calculate it, I’ve been drunk for 9% of my existence. I started drinking when I was 19 and stopped at 39. That’s 20 years. ... All told I’ve spent almost 3½ years of my life drunk, chasing that which can never be achieved through substance abuse — tranquility. (Joseph Holsworth, 11/11)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Making Mifepristone Accessible In The U.S. Was A Collective Effort
Once upon a time I was an international drug smuggler in San Francisco — and got busted for it. Looking back though, I’d do it all again without hesitation. In 1988, I was an aspiring public health professional at UCSF. One afternoon, I was sitting in the medical center library, listlessly leafing through medical journals when a brief news article jumped out at me. France had approved a pill that triggered abortions in early pregnancy. The medication, then called RU486, had already been shown to be safe and effective. (Steve Heilig, 11/10)