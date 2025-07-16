San Diego Steers More Opioid Settlement Money Toward Helping Overdose Patients: A pilot program initially designed to get immediate after-care help lined up for people who land in UC San Diego Health’s emergency rooms after an overdose is expanding — and it’s using settlement funds from prescription opioid drug makers and distributors to do it. The program will scale up, with the annual budget jumping from $350,000 to $1.1 million this fiscal year. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

San Francisco Tentatively Reverses HIV Spending Cuts: Drastic cuts in HIV/AIDS services in San Francisco were averted in the city’s $15.9 billion spending plan, which the Board of Supervisors initially approved July 15. Under the proposal, $41 million was added back for programs that had initially been cut from Mayor Daniel Lurie’s balanced budget proposal. Another vote on the measure is set for July 22. Read more from The Bay Area Reporter.

