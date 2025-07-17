California Extends Lifeline To LGBTQ+ Community: California will partner with the Trevor Project to provide suicide prevention support to LGBTQ+ youth, state officials announced Wednesday. The “Press 3 option” linking LGBTQ+ youth and young adults with 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline counselors is set to end today. Read more from the Bay Area News Group and The Hill.

Petaluma Valley Nurses Protest Outside Hospital: Nurses from Petaluma Valley Hospital held a one-day picket outside the Providence-owned facility Wednesday to protest what they describe as excessive, ongoing cuts to their hours. A Providence spokesperson, however, says the health care giant has not cut nursing positions and is only adapting to patient needs amid seasonal fluctuations. Read more from the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

