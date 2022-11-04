Newsom Issues Harsh Rebuke Of Plans For Homeless: Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a blanket rejection of local California governments’ plans to curb homelessness, putting on hold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid. Read more from Politico, CapRadio, Voice of San Diego, and the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the housing crisis.

Biden Describes Stutter During Unscripted Moment In Oceanside: During a speech at MiraCosta College gym on Thursday, President Joe Biden went on a three-minute detour after a teenager in the audience held up a sign that read, “Thank you for having a stutter.” Biden went on to describe his stutter as a “really debilitating thing” and even demonstrated what his stutter used to sound like. Read more from Times of San Diego.

