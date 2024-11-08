Lurie Ousts Breed As Mayor Of San Francisco: Daniel Lurie has been elected mayor of San Francisco, denying London Breed another term after arguing that her flawed leadership exacerbated the drug crisis, homelessness, and public concerns about crime. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times.

Newsom Calls Special Session To Protect California's Way Of Life: Gov. Gavin Newsom is summoning the Legislature for a Dec. 2 special session for more funding to defend California from anticipated challenges by President-elect Donald Trump. The proclamation cites the need to defend access to abortion, the undoing of clean air and water protections, the possible retribution against the state by withholding disaster aid, and other health concerns. Read more from EdSource, The Sacramento Bee, and The San Francisco Chronicle.

The Daily Edition newsletter will not be published Monday in observance of Veterans Day. Look for it again in your inbox on Tuesday.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.