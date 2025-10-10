KP Lays Off Employees Across California Ahead Of Strike: The health care provider is eliminating more than 200 positions, mostly in IT and food services, across 15 hospitals and clinics. More than 30,000 nurses and health professionals will go on strike Tuesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Orange County Register.

San Diego County Program Aims To Add Mental Health Clinicians: San Diego County is launching an initiative that earmarks $75 million for training people to treat those with mental health needs. The fund will offer zero-interest loans, apprenticeships, peer support training, paid internships, and nurse practitioner programs. Read more from the Times of San Diego and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Please note: The Daily Edition will not be published Monday in celebration of the federal holiday. We'll return Tuesday.

