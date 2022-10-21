Big Impact For California With End Of Federal Covid Funding: The U.S. government has spent billions battling the covid-19 pandemic, but the Biden administration has announced that it expects to end the purchase and free distribution of everything from COVID tests to vaccines because cases are dropping and funding is drying up. The implications for California residents – and those in other states – are significant. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Rural Areas Struggle With Lack Of Specialists: Shasta is part of California’s vast North State area, which has significantly worse healthcare access than the rest of California. The barriers to treatment are even higher when residents try to access care from specialist physicians. Read more from Shasta Scout.

