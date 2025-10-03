San Joaquin Valley Sees West Nile Virus Surge: The San Joaquin Valley has become something of a hot spot for West Nile virus infections, public health officials say. Of at least 56 reported human infections confirmed through late September, almost 80% have occurred among Valley residents. A third Valley fatality was confirmed Thursday in Kings County. Read more from The Intersection.

Sober Homeless Housing Bill Vetoed Again: Lawmakers’ efforts to free up state money for sober homeless housing have been thwarted for a second year in a row after Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill, citing its “duplicative and costly new statutory category.” Assembly Bill 255 would have allowed cities and counties to spend up to 10% of their state funding on “recovery housing.” Read more from CalMatters and the San Francisco Chronicle.

