LA County Child Dies Of Measles Complications Years After Illness: A school-age child has died from a rare complication of measles after contracting the disease in infancy, public health officials said. The child, who was not old enough to be vaccinated at the time of infection, died from subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, a fatal progressive brain disorder that strikes roughly 1 in 10,000 people infected with measles in the U.S. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and CNN.

California Scientists Lauded For Their Discoveries: A pair of San Diego scientists — Paul A. Negulescu and Tito Gonzalez — have been awarded a 2025 Lasker Award for their development of a treatment for cystic fibrosis. Lucy Shapiro of Stanford University received a special achievement award for discoveries about how proteins bring cells to life. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune and The New York Times.



