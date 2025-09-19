Remote California Hospital At Risk Of Closing: In a matter of weeks, Inyo County might be down to one hospital. Local officials have asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for an emergency $3 million to stabilize Southern Inyo Healthcare District’s finances through the end of the year. Absent state intervention, the hospital might have to severely cut services and staff — or close altogether. Read more from CalMatters.

Study Looks At The Growing Danger Of Wildfire Smoke: Harmful wildfire smoke could drive more than 70,000 deaths per year across the U.S. by mid-century, according to a study led by scientists from Stanford and other institutions. California residents face some of the highest risks. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

