Cedars-Sinai Picked As Official Medical Provider For LA28 Olympics: Cedars-Sinai Health System will be the official medical provider for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. The health system will provide medical clinics and services at the games. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review .

Housing Crisis

Voice of OC: Governor Vows New Penalties For Huntington Beach Amidst Housing Fight

Governor Gavin Newsom called out Surf City leaders today as he signed new laws aimed at expanding housing development in California, dubbing them “Exhibit A” for cities failing to do their part and vowing they’d soon face new penalties. “That is a city that’s performative in terms of their approach to addressing the crisis of affordability, not just in their city but in our state,” Newsom said at a press conference on Thursday. “For those that turn their back on this crisis, we’re turning up the heat." That heat is a package of new legislation Newsom signed on Thursday, with over two dozen new laws aimed at increasing penalties for cities that fight against state housing mandates and encourage housing development across California. (Biesiada, 9/19)

Los Angeles Times: Gov. Newsom Signs Package Of Bills To Spur More Affordable Housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a package of bills designed to alleviate the state’s housing affordability crisis. The new laws aim to boost the availability of housing in a variety of ways, including streamlining the approval process for certain projects and requiring that local municipalities create plans to house the most vulnerable Californians. (Khouri, 9/19)

Times of San Diego: Chula Vista Council Approves Encampment Restrictions Near Schools, Parks, Transit

The Chula Vista City Council voted unanimously this week to restrict camping on public property, joining a growing number of California cities. The decision bans camping near schools, parks, transit stops and sensitive conservation areas. It also prohibits lying, sleeping and storing personal possessions in public areas. The vote follows a state executive order encouraging cities to clear encampments and a U.S. Supreme Court decision removing barriers to local anti-camping restrictions. (Sarup, 9/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: Fremont Weighs Aggressive Action Against Homeless Encampments And RVs

Fremont, the fourth largest city in the Bay Area, is weighing a ban on camping on public property and parking of large vehicles in residential areas — the latest city to consider changes to homelessness strategies in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling giving local governments greater leeway in addressing the crisis. City staff presented plans Tuesday that would make several changes to the municipal code, including parking rules that require people to move their cars after 72 hours, which the council could vote on in October. The ban on parking large vehicles in residential areas would not apply to construction and delivery trucks. No immediate timeline was given for when the council might consider action on the provisions. (Ravani, 9/19)

CapRadio: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg Reflects On Homelessness, Community Collaboration In His Last State Of The City Address

In his final State of the City Address on Thursday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reflected on a range of issues and projects he prioritized over the past eight years, from reducing homelessness to promoting the forthcoming UC Davis Aggie Square science and tech hub. Unlike recent State of the City events, Steinberg didn’t announce any new proposals, but said he’s working on major downtown initiatives before leaving office in December. (Lam, 9/19)