Scripps Details Hospital Expansion Projects: San Diego-based Scripps Health plans to consolidate its operations in north San Diego, adding a third medical tower to the Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla campus and eventually closing Scripps Green Hospital. The company still plans to build a hospital in San Marcos. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune and Becker’s Hospital Review.

Placer County Residents Have A New Place To Seek Care: Sacramento-based WellSpace Health has opened an outpatient clinic in Roseville. It will provide primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, behavioral health, and dental services. The center will serve 39,000 patients annually, the majority of them insured by Medi-Cal. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

