Newsom Signs Trans Youth Bill, Vetoes Solitary Confinement Bill: Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Thursday that aims to protect transgender youths from bans against gender-affirming care. But he vetoed a bill that would limit solitary confinement in California’s prisons. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and The Sacramento Bee.

Otay Mesa Border Crossing Opens Its First Medical ‘Fast Lane’: A third border booth opened Wednesday for users of the Fast Lane crossing program created for U.S. residents traveling to Tijuana for medical or business purposes. Doctors enrolled in the program can ask for a single-use pass that allows their patients to cross the border back into the U.S. through a special lane where the wait is shorter. It's the first booth at the Otay Mesa crossing. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.