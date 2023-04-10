Despite Governor’s Threat, California Will Continue To Pay Walgreens: California’s Medicaid program will continue to pay Walgreens about $1.5 billion each year despite Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom declaring last month the state was done doing business with the pharmacy giant after it indicated it would not sell abortion pills by mail in some states. “California has no intention of taking any action that would violate federal Medicaid requirements,” said Tony Cava, spokesman for the California Department of Health Care Services. Read more from AP and CalMatters.

Jail’s Mental Health Unit Finally Set To Open: After more than a decade of efforts, Ventura County officials expect to open a $61 million health unit next month to treat and house jail inmates with serious mental illness and medical conditions. Scores of elected officials, police and citizens turned out last week for a tour of the addition to the Todd Road Jail located west of Santa Paula. Read more from the VC Star.

