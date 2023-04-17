California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. ( 4/18 )

Millions of Americans suffer from long covid, which can have debilitating physical effects, including fatigue and difficulty breathing. Yet many patients feel they’re on their own. (Jackie Fortiér, KPCC/LAist, 4/18 )

Sen. Feinstein's Health Troubles Causing Bigger Problems: Pressure is mounting on California’s Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down as her prolonged health worries and absence from the Senate stymie Democratic business in the chamber with no clear end date. But some say the calls for her to quit are laced with ageism and sexism. Read more from The Hill , Politico , and Mother Jones .

Merck To Pay Nearly $11 Billion For San Diego's Prometheus Biosciences: Merck & Co. said on Sunday it will buy San Diego’s Prometheus Biosciences for about $10.8 billion in an effort to build up its presence in immunology. Read more from Times of San Diego and The Wall Street Journal . Keep scrolling to read more about an experimental cancer vaccine from Merck and Moderna.

MassDevice: Medtronic Has A Layoff In California Medtronic is letting go of 59 workers at a facility in Sunnyvale, California, according to a notice filed with the state. The California Employment Development Department says it received the WARN notice on April 7. (Newmarker, 4/12)

Becker's Hospital Review: CFO Brian Dean To Leave Sutter Health Brian Dean, CFO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, is to leave the health system and take up a similar role at a Houston-based aviation company, Sutter Health said in an April 14 filing. Mr. Dean, who has been with the 23-hospital system in his role since July 2020, will remain with Sutter Health until July to assist with the transition. (Thomas, 4/14)

Becker's Hospital Review: California Hospital To Lay Off 15; Interim CEO Proposes Eliminating Own Job Northern Inyo Healthcare District, which operates a 25-bed critical access hospital in Bishop, Calif., anticipates eliminating about 15 positions, or less than 4 percent of its 460-member workforce, by April 21, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. (Gooch, 4/14)

The New York Times: California And New York Could Ban 5 Food Additives Linked To Health Concerns Newly proposed bills in California and New York are putting food additives — the chemicals manufacturers add to food to act as preservatives or to enhance color, texture or taste — under the microscope. The state legislators are seeking to prohibit the manufacturing and sale of products containing additives that have been linked to cancer, neurodevelopmental issues and hormone dysfunction. The five additives named in the bills are most commonly found in baked goods, candy and soda and are almost totally banned in food products in Europe. Several health associations, including the Endocrine Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have raised concerns about the potential health harms of food additives as a whole. (Smith, 4/13)

Washington Monthly: Expanding Medicaid Coverage To The Incarcerated And Those Recently Released Last week, a group of House members introduced a bill to provide Medicaid coverage to people in the last 30 days of their sentence in prison or jail. The Medicaid Reentry Act would give states a powerful tool to reduce the drug overdose deaths ravaging the country. (Humphreys, 4/17)

NPR: Supreme Court Looks At Whether Medicare And Medicaid Were Overbilled Under Fraud Law The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday in a case that could undermine one of the government's most powerful tools for fighting fraud in government contracts and programs. The False Claims Act dates back to the Civil War, when it was enacted to combat rampant fraud by private contractors who were overbilling or simply not delivering goods to the troops. But the law over time was weakened by congressional amendments. Then, in 1986, Congress toughened the law, and then toughened it again. The primary Senate sponsor was — and still is — Iowa Republican Charles Grassley. ... He is alarmed by the case before the Supreme Court this week. At issue is whether hundreds of major retail pharmacies across the country knowingly overcharged Medicaid and Medicare by overstating what their usual and customary prices were. If they did, they would be liable for triple damages. (Totenberg, 4/17)

CNN: Medicaid: Here's What You Can Do If You Lose Coverage Though millions of Americans are expected to be kicked off of Medicaid in coming months, they don’t all have to be left uninsured. But it could take some work to regain health coverage. “For a lot of people, this can be a very disruptive period of time,” said Sabrina Corlette, co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University. “There is a significant time and paperwork burden being placed on families – a lot of them very low income, a lot of them medically vulnerable.” (Luhby, 4/15)

NBC News: Millions Expected To Lose Dental Care Coverage After Medicaid Review More than 14 million adults across the United States who receive Medicaid are at risk of losing dental health coverage now that the Covid public health emergency is over, according to data exclusively obtained by NBC News. The public health emergency ended April 1, allowing states to review Medicaid recipients’ eligibility and disenroll them from the program for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Around 15.7 million people are expected to lose health coverage as a result. The emergency declaration did not allow states to remove enrollees from the program during the pandemic, which caused programs to expand precipitously over the past three years. (McCausland, 4/14)

Reveal: The COVID Tracking Project Part 1 The United States has 4% of the world’s population but 16% of COVID-19 deaths. This series investigates the failures by federal agencies that led to over 1 million Americans dying from COVID-19 and what that tells us about the nation’s ability to fight the next pandemic. Epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera is the host for this three-part series. The first episode takes us back to February 2020, when reporters Rob Meyer and Alexis Madrigal from The Atlantic were trying to find solid data about the rising pandemic. (Curiskis and Oehler, 4/15)

CIDRAP: XBB.1.16 Picks Up Speed In US As WHO Experts Weigh COVID Vaccine Composition The Omicron XBB.1.16 SARS-CoV-2 subvariant fueling India's surge is gaining traction in the United States, but so far the nation isn't seeing increases in cases, deaths, or hospitalizations, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest updates. (Schnirring, 4/14)

The Washington Post: Covid Is Still A Leading Cause Of Death As The Virus Recedes Federal health officials say that covid remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, tied to about 250 deaths daily, on average, mostly among the old and immunocompromised. Few Americans are treating it as a leading killer, however — in part because they are not hearing about those numbers, don’t trust them or don’t see them as relevant to their own lives. (Diamond, 4/16)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Sonoma County Revamps Its Website For COVID-19 Statistics, Moving Away From Unreliable Case Counts Sonoma County health officials have revamped the county website that reports local COVID-19 statistics, moving past infection rates and case counts that are no longer reliable due to dramatic decreases in laboratory testing. (Espinoza, 4/15)

Special Report: Inside San Diego County’s Mental Health Crisis

San Diego County has a mental health crisis. It’s on the streets and in jails, in classrooms and suburban homes. The problem isn’t new, but only in the past few years has it burst into the public consciousness in a way that’s forced elected leaders to pledge more and more time and money toward a fix. Yet, by any metric, the situation is worsening. (4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Monday: 'I Thought She Was Going To Kill Me.’

San Diego County, like many places nationwide, faces a mental health crisis. But what that crisis looks like minute by minute is rarely seen. (Nelson, Figueroa and Winkley, 4/16)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: Tuesday: 'People Who Have Mental Illness Are Shunned A Lot, And I’m One Of Them.'

There are three scenarios in which you can lose your freedom without breaking the law. The first is if you’re suicidal. The second occurs if you’re deemed a danger to others. The third is when you’re so disabled you can’t care for yourself. If police or mental health professionals find one to be true, you could be involuntarily held for three days. (Nelson, Figueroa and Winkley, 4/16)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: Wednesday: 'You Might Feel Hopeless, But There Are No Hopeless Cases.'

One of the most intractable problems in the mental health crisis is how to reduce confrontations with law enforcement. About 30 percent of people shot by police in the county had documented mental health issues or showed “unstable behavior,” according to a District Attorney’s Office analysis that covered 1993 through 2017. (Nelson, Figueroa and Winkley, 4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: County Jails Are The Largest Mental Health Facility In The Region

In San Diego County, about one in every three people in Sheriff’s Department custody is on prescribed medication to treat a mental illness, making the county jail the largest mental health provider in the region. (McDonald, 4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Behavioral Health Court Explained: Who Gets In And What Happens When They Do?

Behavioral Health Court is a program in San Diego Superior Court offered to a small number of defendants in criminal cases who suffer from serious mental illness. It’s an intense program designed for the most serious cases. (Figueroa, 4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Veterans Experience Mental Health Issues In Higher Numbers Than Civilian Population

With more than 100,000 active-duty service members and 240,000 veterans, San Diego County has one of the largest concentrations of military personnel in the nation. Along with that population comes a high number of enlisted personnel and veterans struggling with mental health issues. (Warth and Dyer, 4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Shifting From Crisis Care To Chronic Care For Patients Dealing With Mental Health Issues

Treatment of mental illness takes time. Experts say many people struggling with their mental health need repeated help to stay on the path to success. Existing research supports that assertion. (Sisson, 4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: CARE Court Could Expand Mental Health Treatment For Those Reluctant To Receive It

In 2022, California launched an effort to address one of the state’s most frustrating issues: How to get mental health care to people who may not want it. (Warth, 4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: New County, City Programs Focus On Providing Mental Health Help To Homeless Population

On any given day, it isn’t hard to find evidence of a mental health crisis among San Diego County’s homeless population. (Warth, 4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: Schools Ramping Up Mental Health Support For Youth

“You don’t always know the source of why a person is acting or behaving a certain way,” particularly since the pandemic, said Sandra Ceja, director of student support services for the Vista Unified School District. (Brennan, 4/16)

San Diego Union-Tribune: County Working To Disentangle Law Enforcement From Mental Health Encounters

Out of nearly three dozen police shootings in the county from 2018 through June 2022, 40 percent involved someone with mental health issues, a review by The San Diego Union-Tribune found. (Winkley, 4/16)