KP Unveils Electrical Microgrid: Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente says it has activated the largest hospital-based renewable energy microgrid in the U.S. at its Ontario Medical Center. The microgrid provides daily electrical power for the hospital and serves as its initial backup system during outages. It can supply emergency power for 10 consecutive hours. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

Lancaster Mayor Advocates Giving Fentanyl To Homeless People: Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris has ignited a controversy after saying one approach to homelessness would be to “give them free fentanyl … all the fentanyl they want.” Parris made the comments during a February city council meeting but recently doubled down on his remarks during an interview with Fox LA. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more on the housing crisis.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.