KP Fined, Accused Of Not Handling Complaints Quickly Enough: Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente faces $819,500 in fines after state officials said the organization delayed handling complaints from health plan members. The California Department of Managed Health Care, which is responsible for overseeing health plans in the state, announced the fines April 25. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review .

Covered California Website Sent Sensitive Personal Data To LinkedIn: The website that lets Californians shop for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, coveredca.com, has been sending sensitive data to LinkedIn. The information included whether someone was blind, pregnant, transgender, used a high number of prescription medications, or was a possible victim of domestic abuse. Read more from CalMatters .

Health Care Industry

San Francisco Chronicle: Sutter Health Settles Antitrust Lawsuit For $228.5 Million

Sutter Health has agreed to pay $228.5 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit that accused the health care provider of abusing its market power to drive up prices for insurers, employers and individuals. An agreement to resolve the case was reached in March, but details about the settlement figure were not made public until Friday, when both parties filed a motion for preliminary approval in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. A judge must approve the motion for the agreement to move forward. (Ho, 4/25)

Becker's Hospital Review: Prime Warns Of Employment Offer Scams

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has issued a warning about a recent scam whereby “unauthorized individuals” have impersonated the health system by offering fraudulent jobs or have contacted them with fake employment opportunities. ... Prime stressed that all legitimate employment opportunities from the health system are listed on their career page. It also does not conduct interviews or offer employment through messaging apps, third-party platforms or unofficial email addresses. (Ashley, 4/25)

Bay Area News Group: Lafayette Cancer Center Expansion Reflects New Approach To Recovery Care

Dexter Louie gets emotional thinking about the immediate sense of calm he felt visiting the Cancer Support Community for the first time, prodded by his wife and adult children who found the center in a desperate bid to keep him alive. (Lauer, 4/28)

Becker's Hospital Review: 'Pioneering' California Neonatolist Dies

Philip Sunshine, MD, a “founding practitioner of neonatology,” died April 5 at 94, according to an obituary published by Stanford Medicine. Dr. Sunshine began his career at Stanford (Calif.) Medicine in 1956 as a medical resident, according to a Stanford obituary. After completing residencies in pediatrics and gastroenterology, he was hired as a faculty member at the system. He went to serve as chief of pediatrics at University of Southern California and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for several years in the 1980s before returning to Stanford. Dr. Sunshine continued to care for premature babies until he retired in 2022 at 92. (Taylor, 4/25)

Los Angeles Times: Can $1,000 A Month Get More Students Into Nursing? L.A. Effort Says Yes

Community colleges play a critical role in addressing California’s persistent demand for healthcare workers, preparing students to become the state’s next generation of nurses, medical assistants and physical therapy aides. But in the Los Angeles Community College District, where more than half of all students report incomes near or below the poverty line, many people struggle to complete their degrees while also holding down jobs to pay rent, buy groceries and cover child-care costs. A pilot program at the L.A. district — the state’s largest, with nine colleges and 194,000 students — aims to address these seemingly intractable challenges with a targeted remedy: $1,000 a month in guaranteed income. (Plevin, 4/28)

Becker's Hospital Review: How Health Systems Are Curbing Pharmacy Costs

Health systems across the U.S. are implementing various strategies to manage pharmaceutical expenses while maintaining high care standards. Below are responses from eight pharmacy leaders [including Rita Shane of Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai] who were asked: As healthcare costs continue to rise, what is one strategy your pharmacy is adopting to help reduce medication expenses while maintaining high quality care? (Murphy, 4/25)

Fierce Healthcare: Here's What For-Profit Health System CEOs, CFOs Made In 2024

The CEOs of HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Universal Health Services (UHS), Community Health Systems (CHS) and public market newcomer Ardent Health Services received compensation packages ranging from $6.9 million to $24.7 million, according to annual proxy statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This was a wider range than the $8.3 million to $21.3 million reported last year. (Muoio, 4/28)