Construction Of New SF Hospital Officially Begins: At a ceremony Saturday afternoon attended by House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and other dignitaries, UCSF formally broke ground on the $4.3 billion expansion of its Parnassus Heights campus, centered around a new hospital to be completed in 2030. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Feds Update ACA Protections For Vulnerable Groups: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a final rule Friday that clarified nondiscrimination protections and prevents providers from turning away patients based on gender, sexuality, or pregnancy status. Read more from the Los Angeles Blade.

