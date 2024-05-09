Palomar Health Copes With Delays After Suspected Cyberattack: Patients of Palomar Health Medical Group in North County have been experiencing delays since the medical provider detected suspicious activity on its computer network Sunday. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Appeals Court Rules That Researchers Can Access California Gun Owner Data: A California law allowing researchers to obtain records of all guns and ammunition bought in the state does not violate gun owners’ privacy or their right to keep and bear arms, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.