Abortions Rose 16% In California From 2020-23: California’s abortion rate rose last year to its highest level in a decade as state legislation made it easier to get an abortion and thousands from other states sought medical care here, new data show. About 178,400 legal abortions were provided in 2023, up by about 24,000, or 16%, from 2020. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

California Bill Could Speed Up Research On Psychedelics: California lawmakers could soon clear a governmental logjam that has held up dozens of studies related to addiction treatment, psychedelics, or other federally restricted drugs. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more legislative news.

