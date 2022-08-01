Yes, lots of us suffer from pandemic fatigue and have been getting sloppy about precautions in recent months. But with covid an ongoing menace — and governments reluctant to return to sweeping mandates — it’s time for all of us to step up our game. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 8/2 )

Senators Request More Doses Of Monkeypox Vax: California Sens. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats, have asked HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra for at least 600,000 more doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Read more from KTXL . Scroll down for more on the monkeypox outbreak.

Many Californians Are Getting Covid For Second Or Third Time: New data from California’s public health department show that in the first three weeks of July, there were more than 50,000 documented reinfections. Read more from Bay Area News Group .

Monkeypox

San Diego Union-Tribune: Monkeypox Cases Increase In San Diego As State Mulls Emergency Health Declaration

The number of monkeypox cases detected in San Diego County increased by seven Friday, hitting 27 total confirmed and suspected cases, according to a weekly update from the county health department. (Sisson, 7/29)

ABC7 Los Angeles: Monkeypox In LA: More Cases Reported As Residents Line Up For Scarce Supply Of Vaccine

In Encino, hundreds of people lined up hoping to get a dose of the very scarce monkeypox vaccine. "You know, we all mingle amongst each other and we all go out together, so we want to make sure we are as safe as possible, for each other and the community," said one person in line. "Nobody wants to die from something like monkeypox, especially something that can be prevented with vaccines. Something that we actually have," said Steve Warky Nunez of Los Angeles. (Dador, 7/30)

NBC Bay Area: Dore Alley Takes Place As SF Community Raises Concerns About Spread Of Monkeypox

A racy San Francisco street fair took place Sunday as it was one part of a busy weekend in the city. But some San Francisco residents have expressed concern that the weekend events could lead to more monkeypox cases. A few blocks in the South of Market neighborhood turned into a street fair called “Dore Alley” or “Up Your Alley” Sunday. Some people consider it a more racy version of the Folsom Street Fair as many came in from out of town to attend the event. (Smith, 7/31)

CalMatters: California Monkeypox: Is State Of Emergency Coming?

As one of California’s public health emergencies appears to be subsiding, another is emerging. Los Angeles County public health officers, who had been poised to take the controversial step of reinstating a universal indoor mask mandate as soon as today, announced Thursday they would not proceed with that plan due to improving coronavirus infection numbers and stabilizing hospitalization rates. (The BART board of directors, however, voted Thursday to reinstate the Bay Area public transit agency’s mask mandate through Oct. 1.) (Hoeven, 7/29)

AP: California Not Ready To Declare Emergency Over Monkeypox

California officials are pressing for more vaccine and acting with “utmost urgency” to slow the spread of the monkeypox virus, but they have not decided whether to declare a statewide emergency as the city of San Francisco announced on Thursday, the state’s public health officer said Friday. (Thompson and Har, 7/29)

Berkeleyside: Monkeypox In Berkeley: What You Need To Know

Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez says the city is better equipped to handle the monkeypox outbreak than the early stages of coronavirus. (Yelimeli, 7/29)

Bay Area News Group: California Public Health Officials Ramp Up Efforts To Address Monkeypox Outbreaks With More Vaccines On The Way

As monkeypox cases rise across California, state officials in California are ramping up their efforts to acquire vaccine doses and educate the public on the disease. (Angst, 7/29)

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. Clinic Reserves 30% Of Monkeypox Vaccines For These Men Who Are The Hardest Hit

San Francisco health officials are reserving a portion of monkeypox vaccine appointments at the city’s largest public vaccination clinic for residents who have been hit hardest by virus: gay and bisexual men of color, especially from the Latino community. (Ho, 7/29)

San Francisco Chronicle: Monkeypox Vaccines Are Scarce In San Francisco. Who’s To Blame?

The monkeypox outbreak across the country prompted San Francisco officials to declare a state of emergency, as the city’s LGBTQ residents wait in hours-long lines to get a vaccination, sometimes to be told there isn’t any left. But a vaccine for the disease has existed since 2019. So why is it in such short supply? (Echeverria, 7/30)

AP: In Race For Monkeypox Vaccines, Experts See Repeat Of COVID

While monkeypox is much harder to spread than COVID-19, experts warn if the disease spills over into general populations — currently in Europe and North America it is circulating almost exclusively among gay and bisexual men — the need for vaccines could intensify, especially if the virus becomes entrenched in new regions. (Cheng, 7/30)

The Hill: Gottlieb Predicts Monkeypox Will Become Public Health Failure

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb penned an op-ed in the New York Times published on Saturday arguing that the United States lacks a federal infrastructure capable of dealing with public health emergencies like monkeypox and COVID-19. “Our country’s response to monkeypox ‌‌has been plagued by the same shortcomings we had with Covid-19,” Gottlieb wrote in the op-ed. (Schonfeld, 7/31)

KQED: Can Kids Get Monkeypox? What We Know Right Now, For Parents And Caregivers

Monkeypox has existed for decades, but we're now seeing multiple outbreaks across the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 4,600 cases have been detected nationwide. Monkeypox is related to the smallpox virus, but it’s generally less severe and “much less contagious” than smallpox, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). While the symptoms — including a rash that causes lesions — can be very painful, the CDC says monkeypox is “rarely fatal,” and that “over 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive.” Being sick with monkeypox typically lasts 2-4 weeks. (Severn and Navarro, 7/29)