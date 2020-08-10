There’s less time, less attention and fewer resources this year, but that isn’t stopping lawmakers from acting on controversial health care legislation not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. (Rachel Bluth, 8/10)

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage and the best of the rest of the news.

COVID Testing Site To Open Near San Ysidro Border Crossing: Later this week, a COVID-19 testing site will open just outside a pedestrian crossing in San Ysidro, where between 18,000 and 22,000 people cross the border with Mexico every day. Many of these people — including Americans who live in Tijuana and Mexicans with work visas — are essential workers in health care, at public agencies and in restaurants. Read more from Lyndsay Winkley and Gustavo Solis of the Los Angeles Times .

Coronavirus

Los Angeles Times: Little Is Known About Newsom's COVID-19 Economic Task Force

Faced with a pandemic that has put millions of Californians out of work and eviscerated businesses large and small, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised that “health and science” would guide state officials in repairing the economy and steering it toward recovery. But as Newsom rapidly reopened the state in May, he also received advice from an all-star roster of business titans. The Governor’s Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery is a 108-member group that counts former California governors, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger and former Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen among its members. (Willon, 8/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: Billions For Californians Riding On Coronavirus Stimulus Talks In Congress

California and its residents are waiting on the result of heated negotiations over the latest coronavirus stimulus package in Congress — and tens of billions of dollars are at stake. From money directly into the pockets of millions Californians, to billions to avoid deep cuts to public universities and housing programs, the state has a lot riding on talks that hit a standstill Friday. After the latest in a two-week series of meetings, congressional Democratic leaders and Trump administration officials said they were at an impasse. (Kopan, 8/7)

Sacramento Bee: Trump Extends Funding Of CA National Guard COVID-19 Response

The Trump administration committed on Friday to cover all of the costs of National Guard troops responding to the coronavirus pandemic in California, Arizona and Connecticut through September, expanding on a short list of states that will not have to share the cost burden — at least for now. Earlier in the week, that list only included Texas and Florida, two states that are critical to President Donald Trump’s reelection prospects. (Wilner, 8/7)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Reports More Than 1,700 New Coronavirus Cases, Many Among Younger People

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 1,789 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 related deaths but said the numbers still did not include a pending backlog of lab reports that could cause a spike in new cases. Young residents continue to account for an outsize share of the new cases, officials said. Of the infections recorded Sunday, 35% were among residents 30 to 49, and 69% were among residents under 50, the Department of Public Health said in a news release. (Wigglesworth, 8/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: Troubling Trend: More Young People Now Getting Coronavirus

As the coronavirus enters its eighth month, a troubling trend has emerged in the Bay Area and around the nation: More young people are getting sick, in numbers so large that in some regions they now make up the largest and fastest-growing demographic contracting the virus. It marks a dramatic shift from the narrative that dominated the early weeks of the pandemic, when health experts emphasized that older adults, in part due to the higher likelihood of chronic health conditions, were most at risk of falling ill. (Ho, 8/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: More Children Stricken With COVID-19 Inflammatory Reaction, 29 In California

An increasing number of children are being infected with COVID-19 and more than 200 of them, including 29 patients in California, are suffering from severe inflammatory reactions that can be life threatening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Two reports released by the CDC provided a troubling glimpse into how the coronavirus is impacting people under age 18. (Fimrite, 8/7)

Sacramento Bee: How California’s COVID-19 Case Count Failed In Testing Surge

A server outage and a delay in renewing a certificate to receive lab data blocked thousands of COVID-19 test results from reaching the state since late last month, keeping officials in the dark about the disease’s spread, California’s health agency chief said Friday. “Our data system failed, and that failure led to inaccurate case numbers and positivity rates,” Dr. Mark Ghaly said. “We apologize. You deserve better. The governor demands better.” (Bollag, 8/7)

Los Angeles Times: As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Patients Are Dying At A Lower Rate

When the number of people being sent to the hospital with COVID-19 began to creep up in Los Angeles County early this summer, officials warned that a major increase in deaths was inevitable. A record-breaking number of cases could result in a record-breaking number of deaths, they predicted. But nearly two months later, that has not materialized. The coronavirus continues to kill hundreds of people every week in L.A. County, but the death toll has remained lower than expected. (Karlamangla, 8/9)