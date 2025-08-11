Newsom Vows To Sue Feds Over ‘Extortion’ Of UCLA: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday blasted Donald Trump’s demand for $1 billion from UCLA in return for millions of dollars in frozen federal research grants, describing the president’s move as an attempt to “silence academic freedom.” Read more from Politico and the Los Angeles Times. Plus, how UCLA's research faculty is coping.

San Diego County Sees First Measles Case Of 2025: Contact tracing is underway for an unvaccinated teenager who tested positive last week for measles after traveling abroad and returning home through LAX. The infected teen also visited Rady Children’s Hospital and Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines Urgent Care. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune and the Times of San Diego.

