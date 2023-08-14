Troubled California Hospitals May Be Saved: Three California hospitals that declared bankruptcy earlier this year are hashing out deals that could bring back or save much-needed health care services for their communities. The proposals are far from the finish line, but they present a glimpse of hope for residents who face longer journeys to emergency rooms and increased risk when local medical centers close. Read more from CalMatters.

Advocates For Homeless Seek Ways To Ward Off Heat: The region’s recent heat wave has introduced additional health risks for unhoused people and has pushed advocates to look for ways to head off injuries. One group reported raising thousands of dollars to buy portable fans, while San Diego’s new safe sleeping site added more tarps for shade. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

