Unmasked Wildfire Fighters Struggle With Aftermath Of Toxic Blazes: Wildfire crewmembers used to be seasonal laborers, but they now work almost year-round — and many of them are getting sick with cancer, heart disease, and lung problems. The Forest Service has fought against equipping firefighters with masks. “I’ve been on eight of the 10 biggest fires in California history. Now I can’t even push a shopping cart without having chest pain,” said Brian Wangerin, a former crew boss whose heart problems put him out of work at 33. Read more from The New York Times.

Covid Cases Are Rising, Especially In California: Last week, Los Angeles County recorded the highest covid levels in its wastewater since February. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

