California Officials Ditch ‘Monkeypox’ Name: California health officials Friday confirmed they are avoiding using the term "monkeypox" and will now refer to it as "mpox" or “MPX.” The change comes as the World Health Organization has called for a new name to make it less stigmatizing. Read more from KCRA.

State Releases Isolation Recommendations For MPX: People recovering from MPX should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms subside before resuming activities outside the home and wear condoms during sex for 12 weeks after infection, California health officials said in their first recommendations for MPX isolation. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The Sacramento Bee. Keep scrolling for more on MPX.

