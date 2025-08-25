Vaccine Coverage Might Be Complicated: Health experts warn that access to vaccines this fall will be clouded by confusion. The FDA is expected to restrict eligibility for vaccines to adults 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions. People covered by private health insurance plans or through Covered California are likely to see significantly fewer impacts, but the situation is much less certain for Medi-Cal enrollees. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Pediatric Clinics To Close In Fresno, Clovis: Community Health System, the largest hospital operator in the San Joaquin Valley, plans to close its pediatric specialty clinics over the coming six months, potentially creating a scramble for parents whose children need care for a wide array of health conditions. Read more from KVPR.

