UCSF Expands Its Offerings: The five-story Bayfront Medical Building, a $228 million project that took three years to build, will open Tuesday in San Francisco’s booming Mission Bay district. It will serve as a “one-stop shop” for health services ranging from urgent care to outpatient surgeries to all manner of specialties. Read more in the San Francisco Chronicle and Becker's Hospital Review.

Are You Ready For Another Jab?: As California experiences a potent and enduring summer covid surge, major retailers have already started accepting appointments for updated vaccines, which should be available as soon as this week. Folks also will soon be able to register to receive four free tests in the mail. Read more in the Los Angeles Times and VC Star. Scroll down for more covid news.

