Imperial Beach Community Clinic 'Is Falling Apart,' Doctors Allege: Doctors at the 54-year-old clinic, a federally qualified health center that provides care for 10,000 uninsured and low-income patients in Imperial Beach and surrounding communities, are publicly accusing clinic leaders of mismanagement. Read more from Voice of San Diego.

Sonoma County Questions Ambulance Rate Increase: Earlier this year, Sonoma County Fire District requested a 24% increase in ambulance transport and treatment rates. Now, county officials say they are working with the fire district to determine whether that increase is justified. But details about what that process looks like ― including how long it might take and whether an audit has even begun ― are scant. Read more from The Press Democrat.

