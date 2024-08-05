Covid Surge Pushes Into Third Month, Surprising Health Experts: California’s summer covid surge has proved to be particularly strong and enduring, surprising experts with its tenacity. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Voice of OC. Scroll down for more covid news.

Air District Approves First-Of-Its-Kind Smog Rule: Southern California air regulators have adopted a rule to curb smog-forming pollution from freight trains and cargo trucks that serve the region’s rail yards. The South Coast Air Quality Management District’s governing board voted 12-0 on Friday to require rail yard owners and operators to aggressively reduce lung-irritating nitrogen oxides emissions between 2027 and 2050. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

