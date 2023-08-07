2 Deaths From Legionnaires’ Disease Might Be Linked To Spa, Health Officials Say: Officials are investigating whether the deaths of two people from Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, are linked to a Richmond spa, Contra Costa Health said Saturday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times.

Schools’ Toilet-Training Rules Frustrate Some Parents: Potty training is increasingly becoming an issue for public school districts as more 4-year-olds are being enrolled as part of the state’s expansion to transitional kindergarten. But the mishmash of policies across districts can be frustrating for parents who often learn them only when they show up for the first day of school. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

