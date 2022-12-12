A months-long KHN examination of the system meant to bar fraudsters from Medicaid, Medicare, and other federal health programs found gaping holes and expansive gray areas through which banned individuals slip to repeatedly bilk taxpayer-funded programs. (Sarah Jane Tribble and Lauren Weber, 12/13 )

Newsom Blasts Stem Cell Agency: Gov. Gavin Newsom has rebuked California’s stem cell agency about its conduct of the election of a new chairperson for the $12 billion enterprise, a process that has been disrupted with the withdrawal of one candidate and the addition of a new one. In an unusual letter 10 days ago, Newsom said he was nominating a new candidate for the $569,000-a-year job after his earlier nominee dropped out. Read more from Capitol Weekly .

New LA Mayor Says Homelessness Is Top Priority: On Sunday, Karen Bass was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris as Los Angeles’ 43rd mayor. "My first act as mayor will be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness," Bass said, noting that she will "recognize the severity of our crisis and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside, and do so for good." Read more from the Los Angeles Times , LA Daily News , and CBS News .

Covid, Flu, and RSV

CapRadio: Health Officials Urge Residents To Mask, Get Vaccinated As Sacramento-Area Respiratory Virus Rates Spike

California — and the Sacramento region — continues to see an increase in respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, flu and RSV. State and local health officials are urging residents to mask in indoor spaces and get vaccinated before winter holiday celebrations begin. A Thursday update from the California Department of Public Health shows statewide COVID-19 rates have spiked to 19.4% per 100,000 residents, with an average of over 7,800 new cases recorded per day. (Morgan and Wolffe, 12/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: One Bay Area County Moves Into ‘High’ COVID Tier, Triggering New Mask Guidelines

COVID-19 community levels continue to rise across the U.S., with 14% of Americans now living in a region classified in the “high” tier Friday, based on hospitalization and case metrics used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Bay Area, Santa Clara County became the first in the region to slip back into the “high” tier, for which the CDC recommends people wear a high-quality mask or respirator in public spaces and counsels those who are high-risk to consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities. (Vaziri, 12/10)

KQED: Santa Clara County Moves Into High COVID Tier After Sewer System Tests

Santa Clara County officials are warning that the upcoming holiday season is expected to coincide with a spike in COVID-19, nearly as severe as the Omicron surge last year. The county moved into the high-risk designation over the weekend, prompting the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend people wear high-quality masks in public spaces. Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s health officer, says levels of the virus in San Jose’s sewer system — which draws from three quarters of the county’s population — are already at about 84% of the Omicron peak. (Pelit and Nguyen, 12/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID Cases Rise In SF And Los Angeles; Here’s How They Compare

As COVID-19 cases rise across the state, how does the situation in the Bay Area compare to that of Los Angeles? Case rates in San Francisco, Los Angeles County and the wider Bay Area are all on the rise, but, so far, L.A. is faring worse. As of Dec. 6, the giant southern California jurisdiction reported a seven-day average rate of 34 new cases per 100,000 people, while San Francisco’s came in lower at just under 27 and the Bay Area’s rang in at 27.4. (Echeverria, 12/9)

VC Star: Coronavirus Surge Hits Ventura County; Influenza A Spreads Too

COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations are rising across Ventura County for the third consecutive winter, pushed by highly contagious variants and holiday gatherings, the county health officer said Friday. (Kisken, 12/10)

Los Angeles Times: Surge In Flu, Other Illnesses Sends Demand For Kids' Medicine Soaring

As flu season approached, Antonieta Garcia knew it was time to replenish her supply of cough suppressants and fever reducers. But this year, she often walks into a store and finds only empty shelves. The 44-year-old East Los Angeles mother of two tries to keep a fully stocked medicine cabinet because her 2-year-old is immunocompromised and her 12-year-old has asthma. One cold or flu could mean a trip to an ER, and with a surge in respiratory illnesses driving up demand for kids’ medicine, Garcia said she feels like she’s fighting a war on all fronts. (Hernandez, 12/9)

Los Angeles Times: How To Avoid COVID-19 And The Flu During The Holiday Season

A one-two punch of COVID-19 and the flu is striking California, sickening residents — some so severely they’ve had to go to the hospital — interrupting daily life and threatening to upend holiday plans. But while both diseases are spreading widely, officials stress that Californians aren’t powerless. There are steps everyone can take to better protect themselves and those around them. (Lin II and Money, 12/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: New COVID Subvariants Are ‘The Most Immune Evasive Yet’

More than previous versions of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the emerging BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and XBB subvariants — descendants of the dominant omicron strain — are capable of getting around the immunity gained from vaccination or prior infection, studies warn. Their wily evasiveness makes approved vaccines less effective at preventing infection and jeopardizes treatments meant to protect immunocompromised individuals, experts said, though noting that the latest booster is still better than no booster at all. (Hao, 12/10)