What Does The State-Level Individual Mandate, New Subsidies Mean For You?: A lot of Californians aren’t aware of the new state mandate or subsidies, experts say. California will be providing financial help for middle-income earners, who make up to about $75,000 a year, so they can pay insurance premiums. Most of the aid money is expected to come from penalties collected from those who decide not to get insurance. The deadline for coverage starting in the new year was Dec. 15, but Californians have until Jan. 31 for plans that take effect Feb. 1. You will not be charged a tax penalty if you lack coverage for one month. Read more from Catherine Ho of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Calif. Stem Cell Company Halts Sales Umbilical Cord Blood-Derived Products In Wake Of FDA Warning: A California stem cell company on Friday announced the immediate suspension of sales of umbilical cord blood-derived products, a week after federal regulators said the treatments were unapproved drugs and posed safety risks. In a letter to clients, Liveyon LLC Chief Executive Officer John Kosolcharoen said the company has halted distribution of its products, Pure and Pure Pro, to “focus its efforts” on getting the nod from the Food and Drug Administration to conduct a clinical trial and eventually apply for approval of the products. The FDA said in its recent warning letter that a May inspection showed the products are unapproved drugs that required advance agency approval. Read more from Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post.

San Francisco Mayor Has A Lot Riding On Embarcadero Navigation Center That Opens This Week: Built at cost of $4 million, the 200-bed Embarcadero Navigation Center takes about up half of a 2.4-acre parking lot along the city’s picturesque waterfront near Beale and Bryant streets. Unlike the city’s other Navigation Centers, which are in mixed-use areas, the Embarcadero shelter sits next to some condominium buildings where units start at $1 million each. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who pushed hard for the center, is well aware that both her reputation and the reputation of the city’s shelter program is on the line, especially if she wants to open more Navigation Centers in other residential areas. Read more from Phil Matier of The San Francisco Chronicle.

